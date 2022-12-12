Logan American FFA degree Oct 2022.jpg

Logan Penegor, a member of the Watertown-Mayer FFA chapter in Watertown, was awarded the American FFA Degree. (Submitted photo)

Each year, the National FFA Organization honors FFA members who show the utmost dedication to the organization through their desire to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.

The American FFA Degree is bestowed upon a select group of students in recognition of their years of academic and professional excellence. This year 4,305 American Degrees were be awarded.

