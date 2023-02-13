IMG-4879.jpg

Watertown-Mayer High School recently held its first Mental Health Awareness Week. (Submitted photo)

Watertown-Mayer High School celebrated its first ever Mental Health Awareness Week at the end of January. Students were invited to dress up in a different color every day of the week, each color representing a theme. Monday was Be Kind to Your Mind Day and students wore pajamas or the color white. On Tuesday, students wore pink for Give Gratitude Day. Green was worn for Wednesday’s Mental Health Awareness Day. Thursday was Self-Worth Day and students wore yellow. The final day was Suicide Prevention Day, with students dressing in purple or teal.

At the start of the school day, students could get a piece of string to tie around their wrist that coordinated with the color of the dress-up day to show their support. If students finished the week with all five color strings, they were given a free mini journal. Additionally, mental health professionals visited the high school and set up tables in the media center with resources for students to check out.

