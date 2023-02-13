Watertown-Mayer High School celebrated its first ever Mental Health Awareness Week at the end of January. Students were invited to dress up in a different color every day of the week, each color representing a theme. Monday was Be Kind to Your Mind Day and students wore pajamas or the color white. On Tuesday, students wore pink for Give Gratitude Day. Green was worn for Wednesday’s Mental Health Awareness Day. Thursday was Self-Worth Day and students wore yellow. The final day was Suicide Prevention Day, with students dressing in purple or teal.
At the start of the school day, students could get a piece of string to tie around their wrist that coordinated with the color of the dress-up day to show their support. If students finished the week with all five color strings, they were given a free mini journal. Additionally, mental health professionals visited the high school and set up tables in the media center with resources for students to check out.
The driving force behind the event is Chloe Billiet, a junior at Watertown-Mayer High School. She introduced the idea for Mental Health Awareness Week last summer and organized the week with the help of Student Council. “I wanted to do this for the students to raise awareness for mental health and try to erase any negative stigmas around it, as it’s something I know a lot of students struggle with it. We are a small school, where everyone knows everyone, so I thought this was something we could benefit from… creating an environment where people are comfortable talking about mental health and asking for help when they need it. I do hope students were able to feel validated through this week. I also hope students learned that there are resources out there available to them when they need it, and I hope they learned what those resources are and how to use them.”
Since the week concluded, Billiet has already received positive feedback from her peers. Students have expressed their gratitude for how thoughtfully planned the week was and for the amount of work that was put into it. Mental health is an important and oftentimes unaddressed topic, and although Watertown-Mayer High School is small, mental health issues, as in all schools, are ever present. Providing an environment where students feel comfortable talking about mental health is the first step toward addressing the issue, and it sounds like the week laid the foundation for forward-moving change in the school.
Billiet plans to hold the event again next year. “This is something I would like to do yearly at [Watertown-Mayer High School]. Hopefully in the future, with more experience and time, we can make it bigger, and find ways to make it more reaching to all students, like having more activities to participate in during the week. The timing this year was awkward, with our Sadie’s dress up days the week right after Mental Health Week. Isolating [Mental Health Awareness Week] more and promoting it more would be the goal for the future. Students seemed to enjoy it, they liked getting their bracelets and stickers in the morning, and enjoyed picking out mini journals and talking with our guest professionals and crisis therapists from Carver County Public Health.”
While the information and resources provided during the event did in fact reach many students, in the event that only one student had been reached, Billiet’s efforts would have still been a success. She hopes that by making Mental Health Awareness Week a yearly occurrence at Watertown-Mayer High School, it will turn the school into a space, if only for a week, where students feel safe asking for help; even if just one student asks. “It’s something we all deal with,” she says. And she’s absolutely right.
As the saying goes, “Helping one person may not change the world, but it could change the world for one person.” And by the look of things, there’s at least one student at Watertown-Mayer High School who is already making a positive change in the world. And to more than one person.
