by megan glenn
On February 24, the Watertown-Mayer school board met briefly to discuss some quick items for the month. Among them was an update on the naming rights policy, the resignation of board member Jeff Jackson and vacancy, and a referendum project update.
Last month was when the naming rights policy was officially discussed, and the discussion centered around some of the exact language of the policy, specifically an “and/or” clause. The idea was either put a metric on how much a donation had to be to be considered significant, or what defined a significant event in the school.
There a few changes from this discussion, according to Ron Wilke, superintendent. The committee to decide the name change may now consistent of staff, students, and community members, not a strong “will” consist. The “and/or” was changed to “and” so now the policy is a significant financial contribution and a distinguished effort. Finally, the minimum has been made for the contribution at $100,000, with additional consideration given to the scope of the request, to paraphrase.
Wilke also proposed that a form should go along with the policy, describing the change, why the change should happen, where, and what the contribution would be. The idea was agreed upon by the board.
With these changes made, the board accepted the naming rights policy as is. The vote was approved unanimously by the board.
Jackson’s spot on the board will now be vacant as he has to resign, and had to be declared at the board meeting. Jackson, while still having his children attend the school, is moving out of the district, which is why he had to resign as he was no longer technically in the community. The board has been reaching out to previous members to fill the vacancy. Jennifer Janikula and Julie Sweeney were contacted to see if they would be willing to fill the open space on the board. Sweeney accepted the opportunity to fill in the vacancy.
With her experience in mind, Sweeney was approved unanimously to fill the vacancy. She will be formally introduced in April, as there has to be a 30-day waiting period before anyone takes over.
Finally, the referendum monthly update took place. Chris Rear, ICS representative, updated the board on the projects being conducted from the referendum. The designs are being finalized for some of the projects. There’s also a traffic study being prepared for highway 25, as well as soil investigations.
Some of the renovations that will be taking place in the middle and high school are being designed, according to Rear, with design groups touring schools to see what’s working and what isn’t. Technology is also being accounted for as part of this process. The staff is also talking to the community and students to see what they would like to see in the buildings, and what they don’t want to see.
There won’t be much for construction, as everything is still in the design-phase, but the elementary playground will some work, as well as the high school gym. Project bidding will likely start this fall, which will decide when projects will begin their construction.
As this was an update, nothing had to be approved by the board.
