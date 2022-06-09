First of all, Watertown-Mayer won the Minnesota State Mock Trial Competition, then placed 9th at the National Mock Trials. Individually, Madelyn Tax placed in the top ten for her role as a witness.
Tax explains the duties of a witness during a mock trial event. “As a witness, a normal competition for me involves waiting until I am called and then answering a set of pre-planned questions with memorized answers, this is a direct examination. After our direct, the opposing team’s attorney asks me questions that I do not have answers to and cannot predict, this is a cross examination. Cross examination shows the importance of knowing your witness statement given to you in the case materials. As for the subject matter of our trials, they are different every year! My trials in my four years on the team have consisted of a pipeline lawsuit, a drug overdose, a COVID wedding planning fiasco, a dog volunteer organization lawsuit, and, for nationals, a lawsuit of negligence in an autonomous vehicle accident that involved a death!”
Those things sound like real life.
Charlotte Becker is an attorney on the team. As an attorney, she does exactly what you think. “I get to ask witnesses questions regarding the case and object to opposing attorneys,” she says. “I conduct a cross examination and a direct examination. I also deliver the closing argument – which is my absolute favorite part of mock trial!”
Despite all the awards and praise, Maria Medower, who is also a witness on the team, declares that the relationship between the coaches and teammates is her favorite part. “Mock Trial really felt like a family,” she says. “It is because of all these amazing people! I would say that we set some pretty good standards, and I think that with the upcoming talent Watertown could continue to be a ‘powerhouse.’”
Becker and Tax express similar sentiment. Becker says, “My friends were all a part of Mock Trial and loved it, so I thought I would give it a try. Turns out, I also loved it!”
They wish to thank coaches Sarah Soley, Pat Neaton, Lori Sieling, and Anja Gilbert. “I think the thing I most enjoy is the true team and family environment,” says Tax. “Going into this season with a group of amazing seniors who were already my friends and seeing our bonds strengthen was amazing. Mock Trial has truly never felt like a chore. I immensely looked forward to each weekly practice and each trial. Another favorite part would for sure have to be destroying other teams’ cross questions on cross exam though.”
The benefits have been phenomenal: increased self-confidence and improved abilities to speak in public. “I switched to being an attorney my junior year,” says Becker, “and was scared to even make an objection. I don’t think I made a single objection my first year. Then this year I found self confidence through Mock Trial and competed at the national level as an attorney, an attorney who made objections without fear.”
And then, of course, there’s the shenanigans along the way. “During nationals my teammates and I decided it would be fun to create a vlog,” says Becker. “This of course led to many funny moments caught on film, such as arguments over which color mermaid two of the girls would be or mourning the less than satisfactory waffles at the hotel breakfast.”
Becker, Medower, and Tax were hesitant to toot their own horns, but they do feel as though Watertown-Mayer is a Mock Trial powerhouse. Becker concludes, “Now the win at State and ranking ninth at Nationals really solidifies us!”
