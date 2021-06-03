There’s nothing better than fresh produce. Whether it’s a tomato fresh off the vine or an ear of corn, fresh produce is always appealing. In an effort to help bring produce to the community, Watertown-Mayer’s FFA is putting together a garden. Not only does it fit with the theme of the program, they will be selling their produce back to the community once they are ready.
“I was trying to come up with ways to give my students and FFA members more real world, hands on experiences, and I knew we had unused spaces on school property and thought that a garden would be a great way to use the space and get the students involved,” said agriculture teacher Nathan Anderson.
To be clear, this isn’t a community garden. Instead, the students in the FFA will work the garden throughout Minnesota’s growing season. What they will be bringing to the community are the products themselves. The garden itself will be located right on campus, which students are volunteering to maintain over the summer. Members of the public will be able to see it from the trail near the school, so they can watch progress.
Those products are various vegetables with different grow times, including potatoes, onions, sweet corn, pumpkins, carrots, and radishes. All of these finish at different times of year, with radishes being among the earliest and pumpkins the latest in fall. Once produce is ready, the FFA will let the community know so they can come and purchase at a roadside stand near campus.
Since this is the first year, students are starting small, but expect the garden to change up in future years. One plan Anderson is working on is a community sign up for the produce. That way, people could reserve their favorites and get the chance to see the garden.
“ In the future, I’d like to do a community supported ag where people can buy in at the beginning of the summer and then when their produce is ready, they can come pick it up,” he said.
Until then, though, keep an eye out on the roadside of Watertown-Mayer High School. Once the veggies are ready for harvest, they will begin selling them. All money received from the garden will go right back into the FFA program, supporting all of its students and their endeavors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.