Everybody needs a little help sometimes, and in an effort to help their students, many schools around the state are creating rooms that function similarly to donation shelves. Since last summer, Watertown-Mayer Schools have been working on their own version of this project, known as the Royals Room. It will serve students and their families in many ways, be it food, jackets, supplies, and even hygiene products if needed.
“It has it all,” said Natasha Meyer, school social worker for Watertown-Mayer Elementary School. “Jackets, snacks for students, anything they may need.”
The Royals Room will serve as a way to help students in need with nearly anything they will need. For students that have difficulty getting snacks or even eating breakfast, the Room allows them to have their snack, and even take some home. There are also other basic needs available, like deodorant, as well as clothes. Most of the clothes stock at the moment is winter clothes, like jackets, boots, and mittens to keep everyone warm, but the school can use regular clothes as well.
The Room isn’t just for food and clothes, either. A whole shelf is dedicated to school supplies. Folders, crayons, notebooks, and pencils are available for students to use if they can’t afford to get everything, or replace their items.
Even the students get to participate.
“A few of our 3rd graders wanted to help out, and they made birthday bags,” said Meyer. “They filled up gift bags with cake mix, banners, candles, anything for birthdays. It gives students the chance to celebrate if they can’t.”
The food and items used to go through Meyer and the school nurse. Finding the space wasn’t much of a challenge. The space itself was essentially a “junk closet” before. When Meyer found the closet, it was full of old, unneeded supplies from previous teachers. Once cleared, the supplies were moved, and she and the staff could take in some more to keep helping students.
It’s not just the students that can get help, either. For example, one parent had just moved in from out of state, and was living with a friend until they could get a little more settled. The Meyer gave them and their child some supplies, not only for them but also for the friend they were staying with.
Emergencies are also considered.
“I had a teacher approach me last year about a student whose parent lost their job and their car broke down in the same week,” said Meyer. “We helped out with student needs until they could get back on their feet.”
Meyer often hears about students who need help from parents or teachers, though as the school social worker she also knows families that are struggling around the district. So far, the room has been a success for the students using it.
For now, the Royals Room is located in the elementary school only, but that doesn’t mean that middle or high school students can’t use it. Those students that are struggling can approach the school social worker at the middle and high school, who will contact Meyer to set up a time to visit the room.
As for donations, it’s just like a clothing or food drive. Clothing needs to be gently used or new. Food needs to be nonperishable for now, though there are plans to get a fridge soon in order to stock produce for snack. Toiletries need to of course be unused, and when it comes to these, preferably separated. The school also accepts things like diapers in order to give to the families that need them.
Thinking about donating? Contact the elementary office. According to Meyer, there are plenty of winter clothes for the time being, but they are in need of shoes sizes 12-2 in boys and girls. Healthy foods are preferred, like veggie or fruit squeezes, and shelf-safe proteins like chia seeds and peanut butter snack packs for students to take home would be appreciated. If you want to help the Room itself, hangers are needed, and if possible, can openers.
“Sometimes people donate canned food, but those receiving don’t have a can opener,” said Meyer.
A press release will go around once the fridge is bought and installed, at which time perishable food items will be accepted as well.
