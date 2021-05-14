Followers of Watertown-Mayer’s Facebook page have been seeing updates on the various construction projects happening around the school. On April 26, he board sat down to discuss a few of these projects, including approving a bid for the stadium project and hearing an update about the construction at the middle and high school.
First on the agenda was the resolution for approval for the stadium bid. Per the last meeting, the ICS staff began searching for bids regarding the project in early April. There are two bids to approve for the evening: one for the stadium renovation and the other for the concessions stand. According to ICS representative, Chris Vogle, the renovation received three bids.
After ICS staff reviewed the bids, their recommendation was New Look Contracting with a bid of $3.9 million.
With several of the board members having experience with these kinds of projects under their belts, motion was made to approve the New Look bid. Motion was approved unanimously.
Next for the stadium project was the concessions. Vogle continued to present on the bids, stating that five different bids came in for the concessions project. ICS staff recommended the bid from Integral Concessions, coming in at $436,772. Integral was the low bid, and after discussing numbers, it became the recommended bid.
It’s important to note that this is just for the building itself. The gate, which was discussed at the last meeting, is remaining an alternate and will be an additional cost. This bid was also $200,000 under budget with the stadium being about the same over, so they actually evened out according to Vogle. All in all, the whole of the project costs just over $4.3 million, about $15000 within budget.
Motion was made to approve the Integral Concessions bid. Motion was approved unanimously.
Continuing with Vogle, it was time to discuss updates for bond referendum projects. These are the projects many residents have been seeing on Facebook, including the high school media center, cafeteria, and gym, though those aren’t the only projects happening on campus. The elementary school, the is receiving a remodel as well, with a pre-construction meeting being held on April 22.
At that meeting, the staff and contractors discussed the next steps. Movers and contractors have already begun making small moves in the school and a plan is being put together on where to orient foot traffic for summer school. Finalization for the construction will be discussed on May 17.
As for high school and middle school projects, things are going well all around. Starting with the cafeteria, underground plumbing has been installed for the new store and equipment. All of that has already been filled back in with concrete. The framing for the school store has also been put up while they prepare to fill that in.
The media center has also seen a lot of progress. All walls have been mud and taped, according to Vogle, and are ready for paint. Electrical is being prepared and will soon be installed once painting is done. The same level of progress has been made with the high school sped suite.
With that completed, Vogle turned discussion to the board, asking if they had any questions. Board member Tim Thompson asked what the plan was for the wall padding in the gym. Vogle stated that originally installation lined up with graduation. Obviously, this was a problem, so it was scheduled to a week later to not interfere with any graduation plans.
Heidi Guetzkow, board member, asked about what ICS staff thought of the parking lot project at the high school now that traffic was more accurate to normal levels. Vogle answered, stating that staff are waiting for a grant on the part of Watertown Township. If the township receives the grant, it will affect the parking lot project. The plan going forward is to meet with the township and cities to see what a “plan B” could be if the grant is not received. Vogle estimated that he should have more information by next board meeting.
With questions finished, board thanked Vogle and his staff for all their hard work.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.