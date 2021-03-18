It’s ExCEL Awards season, and students from around the county are being chosen for this prestigious achievement. Watertown-Mayer recently announced their own recipient, George Janikula. To receive this award not only shows dedication to academics, but to the community, art, and athletics.
“I’m very thankful that the teachers and Joyce would nominate me for this,” said Janikula.
There are several criteria for receiving the ExCEL Award aside from academics. Athletics and/or fine arts are part of criteria for receiving the award. In Janikula’s case, he’s participated in cross country, basketball, soccer, track and field, and trap shooting for this athletics. As for fine arts, he plays tenor saxophone in band and works as the Student Technical Director for the Performing Arts Center.
General contributions are also looked at, and Janikula has certainly made a few contributions. On top of mentoring students in the tech department and helping out on nearly everything that needs lighting work, he authored a grant for the PAC in his freshman year. That grant netted the school $15,000 for new lighting tech in the PAC, which is still being used today.
“I have a ‘Grant Writing for Dummies’ book, and even then you have to commit,” said Joyce Peterson, PAC Director and one of the teachers who recommended Janikula. “Just the fact that he was able to accomplish that as a freshman, it was a game changer. He’s very passionate.”
School work isn’t the only aspect that’s examined, either. Students nominated for this award must also show an interest in volunteering. In Janikula’s case, volunteering actually increased with the pandemic. As a member of Immaculate Conception in Watertown, he’s been helping with their weekly livestreams since they cannot hold Mass for everyone.
And while he is employed by the school district, Janikula also volunteers quite a bit of his time to them as well. For example, the Sandy Hawkins dance lighting is a volunteer job which he often does, as well as prom and dance recitals.
Janikula’s interest in lighting and tech started at an early age, one that he’s happy to pursue further.
“When I was in elementary school and went to see the high school plays, I always wanted to know what was happening back there,” he said. “Eventually I reached out to some people and got involved.”
With the ExCEL Award being only for juniors, Janikula could only receive it this year. Of course, the pandemic did change up some routines. For example, the fall play was done completely at home. Each actor provided footage from their end, and it was sent in to be edited together. Instead of being in charge of lighting, Janikula helped edit the final product together.
The next play, Adam’s Family Quarantine, was created with the restrictions in mind and Janikula will be in charge of the lighting and tech once again. While he could do the livestream, the play’s publishing company will instead be handling that end of it.
Janikula plans to study theater once he goes to college, focusing on lighting and sound design or production. His family also owns a farm, which he also works on.
Janikula will be featured during the Girl’s State Basketball Tournament on March 29’s livestream, as well as his snapshot being shown between April 6-10 on 45TV.
