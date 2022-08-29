Mitch Parochka was driving a 2011 Chevy Impala. No problems, had a friend in the car with him. They’re cruising, and they come to an intersection. They get the green light. Everything’s great.
From the other direction, a car comes into the intersection. The driver allegedly wants to beat a yellow light.
All of a sudden, Parochka and his friend have this other car right in front of them, and they can’t stop.
The hood of his car smashes back into the windshield. The airbags deploy. The dashboard above the air vents rips off.
Mitch Parochka’s car is now totaled. This bad for several reasons. One is Parochka, who has a spinal disability called spina bifida—he’s always had it; he didn’t get it in the accident. Spina bifida is a birth defect where the spinal column does not close during the fetal development stage. Where the opening occurs on the spine determines the severity of the disability.
For over 50 years, Parochka walked with crutches, which caused arthritis in his hands, wrists, and shoulders. Now, in his late-fifties, he uses a wheelchair to get around. When he drives, he uses hand controls.
The other driver’s insurance company paid for the towing and storage of his wrecked Impala. They rented him a replacement vehicle with hand controls. When the adjusters determined Parochka’s car was totaled, the other driver’s insurance company paid him a cash settlement.
That’s great, but the amount of the settlement isn’t enough to purchase a wheelchair accessible van.
“I am able to stand for a very short period of time,” Parochka says. “I am now confined to a wheelchair as my means of getting around on a daily basis, and I believe that at this point in my life, a wheelchair-accessible conversion van would give me the greatest amount of mobility and freedom of movement.”
And Parochka is a guy who needs freedom of movement. He says, “I have a reputation in my apartment building for being willing to help others any way I can, but more specifically, if someone needs a ride to the grocery store or a doctor’s appointment.”
That’s what Parochka was doing when the other driver hit him and totaled his car, giving someone a ride. “In fact, my passenger who was injured in the accident had asked me to take her to the DMV office in Chaska. He says. “For me, being disabled doesn’t mean unable.”
Unfortunately, a positive attitude and cash settlement for a Chevy Impala still won’t allow for the purchase of a wheelchair accessible conversion van. Therefore, he started a GoFundMe page and seeks donations from anyone in a position to chip in. He himself has limited financial means, so he appreciates all the help he can get.
“I have been most surprised by the positive and quick response I have received,” he says. “I have had my fundraising page up for about 3 weeks.” If you would to help Mitch Parochka purchase a wheelchair accessible conversion van, you can visit gofund.me/lecdc56b.
