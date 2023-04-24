Bolton & Menk engineers Philip Schrupp and Andrew Budde stood at the podium atthe most recent Watertown City Council meeting to discuss the award of the 2023 Mill & Overlay project, pushing the project into its next phase. The City Council authorized the preparation of plans and specifications for the big project on Jul. 26, 2022, and approved the solicitation of quotes on Feb. 28 of this year.
Included in the plan is the mill & overlay of Arnica Drive, Iris Drive, and repaving of the north parking lot at the fire station and the water treatment plant. The plan also includes the trail reconstruction along Arnica Drive and repaving the basketball court in the park.
Additionally, on Jan. 10 the City Council authorized adding the 2024 Capital Improvement Plan projects including Reo Road and the Landings into the 2023 Mill & Overlay project which includes River Parkway, Landings Lane, Waters Way, and Angel Ave to help save on future bonding costs.
Schrupp also presented two alternatives to the council members: repaving 30th Street on the south end of Arnica Drive which is currently gravel and replacing the sidewalk in the Forest Hills neighborhood off Hickory Curve and Butternut Lane.
Bids for the project were opened on Mar. 30, with a total of eight bids received. Wm Mueller & Sons in Hamburg offered the lowest bid at $1,477,193.90, 21% below the engineer’s estimate, and were awarded the project. The city budgeted a little over $2 million for the project, and with engineering and legal fees, the final budget is estimated to sit at $1.7 million, $300,000 under the total budget.
The motion to award Wm Mueller & Sons the 2023 Mill & Overlay project was approved by the Mayor and members of the council.
In other news, City Administrator Jake Foster provided the council with an update on the 2023 Highland Park renovations and sought approval of the Highland Park Master Plan. At an April 2022 Parks Commission meeting, commissioners introduced the concept of a Master Plan for Highland Park. The Master Plan would involve staff and stakeholders, allowing them the opportunity to provide input on what is needed to update Highland Park rather than the city solely deciding. The plan primarily includes suggested amenities and upgrades.
Since the April 2022 meeting, city staff have met with Watertown Red Devils Vice President Brad Johnson and Manager Jared Duske as well as Watertown-Mayer Varsity Baseball Coach Ryan Trucke to further develop a list of construction-in-progress (CIP) items. Additionally, Administrator Foster met with Public Services Superintendent Mike Dressel and City Engineer Andrew Budde to discuss obtaining additional pricing for the Parks Commission to discuss at a future meeting.
The current 2023 Master Plan includes renovating the existing bathrooms and press boxes as well upgrading the batter’s eye screen. Upgrading existing back bathrooms, press boxes, batters eye screen for 2023 CIP items on list.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.