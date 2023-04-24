Bolton & Menk engineers Philip Schrupp and Andrew Budde stood at the podium atthe most recent Watertown City Council meeting to discuss the award of the 2023 Mill & Overlay project, pushing the project into its next phase. The City Council authorized the preparation of plans and specifications for the big project on Jul. 26, 2022, and approved the solicitation of quotes on Feb. 28 of this year.

Included in the plan is the mill & overlay of Arnica Drive, Iris Drive, and repaving of the north parking lot at the fire station and the water treatment plant. The plan also includes the trail reconstruction along Arnica Drive and repaving the basketball court in the park.

