Say what you want about the holidays, there’s no denying the spirit of generosity and thankfulness that fills everyone’s hearts. One way we do this is showing our loved ones how much we appreciate them. For Watertown, this means putting on a special event for the seniors in the community: The annual Holiday Dinner.
The Holiday Dinner has been an annual event for 15 years, and has always been free to the seniors in the community. It has also always had several sponsors from around the community to provide the venue, food, and entertainment for the seniors to enjoy.
“We receive a lot of donations every year for the Holiday Dinner,” said Lynn Tschudi, clerk and treasurer. “The Lions, Legion, and Office on Aging all provide enough donations for us to keep this a free event for the seniors.”
There are of course more sponsors than those three, and more volunteers to help out. For example, the Watertown Community Education staff are the ones who take the reservations for the dinner itself, while Marketplace Foods caters the dinner, the FFA acts as servers, and more. The Watertown-Mayer band and choir come out to provide some entertainment, and Tschudi is even working on getting some of the cast of Annie to come in and sing a few of the more famous pieces in the musical.
The dinner consists of what most people would consider a holiday feast. Marketplace Foods’ deli staff spends days preparing all the turkeys, stuffing, vegetables, rolls, and even desserts in order to help everyone get fed at the event.
“Clarice in the deli is really busy those few days,” said Tschudi. “She’s constantly got something in the oven just for us.”
And the event isn’t small, either. According to Tschudi, last year saw about 148 guests and the year before saw 189. While she wasn’t certain what caused the decline, she did say that they were preparing enough food for the 189 or more people coming just to be sure they have enough.
“We usually end up running out of vegetables or stuffing by the end of the night,” she said.
Any other food that’s leftover goes to the volunteers attending throughout the evening, so there’s no worry of anything going to waste, either.
The reason behind the dinner is pretty simple: the community simply wanted to do something nice for the seniors around them.
“Everyone like to get out and have some fun, and seniors aren’t any different,” said Tschudi. “We really wanted to do something nice for our community, and I think this is one of the best ways to do it.”
The dinner is on Tuesday, December 3 from 4pm-6:30pm at the Community Center. It is recommended to make a reservation through Community Education by November 22 by calling 952-955-0280 in order to make sure you’ve got a table. Otherwise, according to Tschudi, it’s not uncommon for a line to go out the door. Senior residents are also able to call that line with any questions regarding Holiday Dinner.
