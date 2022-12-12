The Watertown City Council held its annual Truth in Taxation hearing as required by the state to allow for public comment on the city’s 2023 budget, although no residents were present at the Nov. 29 meeting.

Watertown’s taxable market value increased nearly 32 percent this year and the median home value increased 23.6 percent. City Manager Jake Foster noted that these large increases in valuation measure will have a significant impact on tax rates. Compared to other cities in Carver County, Watertown’s tax rates fall somewhere in the middle and have trended down over the last six years.

