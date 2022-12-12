The Watertown City Council held its annual Truth in Taxation hearing as required by the state to allow for public comment on the city’s 2023 budget, although no residents were present at the Nov. 29 meeting.
Watertown’s taxable market value increased nearly 32 percent this year and the median home value increased 23.6 percent. City Manager Jake Foster noted that these large increases in valuation measure will have a significant impact on tax rates. Compared to other cities in Carver County, Watertown’s tax rates fall somewhere in the middle and have trended down over the last six years.
In the adopted preliminary levy, the city proposed a 7.85 percent increase, but Foster explained that the city is looking at an actual increase of 6.5 percent due to some debt adjustments. The main budget drivers include the addition of a full-time fire chief, a continuing part-time permit technician/planning and zoning assistant position, increasing firefighter wages from $11.13/hour to $13.00/hour, a 3 percent cost of living adjustment for staff, and a 7 ½ percent police contract increase. The total proposed 2023 levy with the debt adjustments is just under $3 million. The council will consider the final levy at its Dec. 13 meeting.
Along with discussing the 2023 levy, the council approved the 2023 capital improvement plan (CIP). The council had previously discussed the CIP at its Oct. 25 and Nov. 15 work sessions, and Foster noted that city staff were able to eliminate or defer $714,702 in line items from what was presented on Oct. 25. In total, the CIP comprises just over $1.8 million in planned capital projects and equipment expenditures, including $260,000 for the boardwalk and Mullen property streambank restoration project. Foster explained that the CIP is a working document that can be altered at any time and that the council must still approve all capital purchases at the time of purchase.
The council also held a public hearing regarding delinquent utility charges. Under Minnesota law, the city has the authority to certify for payment with tax collection delinquent utility accounts and other charges for services that have not been paid though the normal course of collection process throughout the year. City staff will be sending a list of delinquent accounts to Carver County taxpayer services to assess any unpaid charges with 2023 property taxes for the respective properties.
In other news, the council voted to amend winter parking restrictions and the process for reclaiming towed vehicles. Previously, winter parking restrictions ended at 6 a.m., but since staff were frequently still plowing at that time, the council agreed to change the ordinance language to indicate that it expires when “snow is completely cleared from the roadways from curb to curb.” According to Foster, that language is consistent with parking restrictions in surrounding cities.
In addition, the council approved the use of Williams Towing in Minnetrista for towing and impound services.
In the past, towed vehicles were stored at the city’s wastewater treatment facility, but due to the on-going construction for the expansion project, the city did not have a secured area to store impounded vehicles this winter. The council decided on Williams Towing because the company already has an existing contract with the Carver County Sheriff’s office and it has the ability to release impounded vehicles to their owners 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The council also noted that using Williams Towing will be more convenient for residents because they won’t be limited to picking up their vehicles during city business hours and the arrangement will also remove liability for the city since it doesn’t have to store vehicles.
