Everyone’s favorite spooky season is upon us, and for kids that means candy. Lots of candy. Joining into the fun are many local organizations, including local chambers. After having to take a year off, the Watertown Area Chamber is back with its annual Downtown Trick-or-Treat. They are ready and excited to see local families and for the chance to show off the many businesses of Watertown.
“We’ve been putting this together since I first moved here, 15, maybe 16 years ago now,” said Heather Jarvis, chiropractor at Chiropractic Specials of Watertown and executive assistant for the Chamber. “It really feels like we’re getting back into the flow of things now.”
Every year, with the exception of last because of COVID-19, the Watertown Chamber businesses open their doors and hand out candy to families in celebration of Halloween. New and old businesses participate, and some even bring out a few treats to the party. For example, Mario’s Italian has always balanced the sweet and savory by giving out pizza.
This is also a completely free event, so it’s a great opportunity to come out and see what Watertown has to offer.
There are also new businesses participating, making it a great time to see what’s new for Watertown. As per usual, anyone attending this event will also have to park away from downtown, as Lewis Ave will be closed from the roundabout to Madison St since this event sees hundreds of pedestrians.
And, if you, like many can’t get enough Halloween, other local chamber members are holding their own spooky celebrations.
Peace Lutheran Church of Watertown is holding their annual Trunk or Treat on Oct. 29 from 4 pm-6 pm, the same time as the Downtown Trick-or-Treat. Peace is off the main road, so when you’re full of pizza, but looking for even more candy, swing over to Peace along County Road 20.
The Watertown Evangelical Free Church is also holding their own Halloween event. On Oct. 31 from 4 pm-6 pm. Like with the other two events, come in costume and enjoy candy and pizza. The EFC will also have a photo-booth to create keepsakes to remember the experience and much more to make this year’s Halloween a memorable one.
Watertown’s Downtown Trick-or-Treat will be taking place on Oct. 29 from 4 pm-6 pm, rain or shine. Be sure to dress for weather, and remember to have fun. Happy Halloween, everyone!
