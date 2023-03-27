The Watertown City Council received an update from law enforcement at its most recent meeting.

Watertown Deputy Robert Cripps took to the podium at the Mar. 14 Watertown City Council meeting, providing the monthly police report to the council members and community. Cripps shared that the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to three reports of vehicle theft in Watertown between Feb. 17 and Mar. 12. All three vehicles stolen were unlocked and unoccupied, Cripps said, and two vehicles had keys left in the ignition at the time of theft.

