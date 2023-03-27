The Watertown City Council received an update from law enforcement at its most recent meeting.
Watertown Deputy Robert Cripps took to the podium at the Mar. 14 Watertown City Council meeting, providing the monthly police report to the council members and community. Cripps shared that the Carver County Sheriff’s Office responded to three reports of vehicle theft in Watertown between Feb. 17 and Mar. 12. All three vehicles stolen were unlocked and unoccupied, Cripps said, and two vehicles had keys left in the ignition at the time of theft.
Two of the vehicles were recovered in Minneapolis, while the third was recovered in Wright County. Echoing what he said at the Feb. 14 City Council meeting, Cripps urged community members to keep vehicles locked, remove all valuables, and not to leave running vehicles unoccupied. In response to the incidents, Cripps expressed that there will be increased productivity and proactivity among Watertown police. Investigations into the thefts are ongoing.
In other news, city Public Services Superintendent Mike Dressel sought authorization from the council to solicit quotes for pavement maintenance for the upcoming season.
The Watertown Public Services Department has $160,892 budgeted for sealcoating and crack sealing public streets, trails, and park paths in Watertown. Sealcoat provides asphalt with a full layer of protection and is typically performed every two to three years, while crack seal is a spot treatment and is typically applied yearly.
This season, the department will be sealcoating and crack sealing pavement in the northwest corner of Watertown. The department is planning to crack seal two streets in the Forest Hills neighborhood, Poplar Lane and Hickory Curve, as well as Wildflower Court, just south of the Forest Hills neighborhood, which was part of the 2021 Mill and Overlay Project.
Additionally, three trail segments are due for crack seal and chip seal application this year. Chip sealing extends the lifespan of paved trails and roads and prevents water from penetrating pavement and causing it to become brittle. This is typically done on a six year rotation in Watertown, and this year the department will be the addressing the trail segments between Bickford Street and State Street, along Highway 25 between High Street and Hutchinson Road, and a trail segment at Sugarbush Playground.
The council approved the solicitation of quotes, pushing the pavement maintenance plan into the next phase.
