This year, Watertown residents will be able to enjoy a new native condition park, a new playground, and smooth roads following action taken by the Watertown City Council at its Jan. 25 meeting.
The city council voted to approve a Conservation Partners Legacy Grant through the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) of $400,000 which will allow the city to acquire seven parcels of property known as the Mullens Properties near the Crow River in Watertown. The city intends to restore the area to its native condition of forest, prairie, or wetland with the intent of creating habitat for wildlife and preserving the floodplain.
The city has laid out a timeline for the project which will begin this winter with the acquisition and appraisal of the parcels. Then in the spring, the city will complete a boundary survey and wetland delineation, which involves analyzing the vegetation, hydrology, and soils of the area. After that is done, the city will prepare and execute a vegetation management/site improvement plan.
Since the area is designed to be primitive, there can’t be any wood chip or gravel trails, but there will be grass trails, according to City Administrator Jake Foster. The DNR is also open to making the site more open for fishing, but the construction of a pier is not allowed.
In addition, the council approved the quote for a new playground at Wildflower Park. Based on resident input, Flagship Recreation developed a concept which include play areas for different age groups, 2-5 and 5-12; also swings, saddle spinners, a cantilever shade, benches, a garbage receptacle, and wood chips to fill the base of the play container. Due to budget constraints, the council eliminated musical play equipment from the plan with the condition that it could be added later if additional funds become available.
In total, the playground will cost just over $100,000. In order to control the cost of the playground, Watertown Public Services will be handling in house the demolition and disposal of existing equipment and the installation of some of the new equipment.
The council also approved plans, specifications and authorized bidding for the city’s 2022 mill and overlay pavement maintenance and trail project. A mill-and-overlay is a street maintenance technique that requires the removal of the top layer of a street by the grinding action of a large milling machine. After the top layer is removed, a new layer of pavement is put in its place.
According to City Engineer Andrew Budde, the 2022 mill and overlay will include parts of Wildflower: Monarda, Vernica, Geranium Drive and Lilium Circle. The project also includes the Watertown City Hall parking lot. The total budget for the project is $414,000.
Finally, the council approved plans and authorized bidding on the new wastewater treatment facility expansion.
Watertown owns and operates its own mechanical wastewater treatment plant and has been planning to expand the existing facility for many years due to age and limited capacity of the existing facility, and new effluent permit limits from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency.
Expanding the plant will enable the city to treat wastewater for a population of around 7,200 residents by the year 2040.
The city plans to award a bid in March so that construction on the facility can begin in April. The cost of the facility has increased significantly since the early stages of the project and is currently budgeted at $21 million -$23 million. The city has received $7 million in funds from the Point Source Implementation Grant program and is still working to acquire direct appropriation funds.
