The Watertown City Council said goodbye to outgoing fire chief Ryan Schroeder and welcomed incoming fire chief Tom Hanson at its meeting on Jan. 11. Hanson’s first official day on the job was Jan. 3.
“I’m excited to accept the opportunity to serve as the leader of the Watertown Fire Department,” said Hanson. “Ryan will be greatly missed and I appreciate his friendship and everything he has done to move our organization forward. I also want to acknowledge the members of our fire department and the sacrifices they make. They are the heartbeat of our organization.”
Schroeder served as fire chief for the last four years and has been with the Watertown Fire Department for 12 ½ years. “It has been a pleasure to serve the community of Watertown and work with such a great group of people,” said Schroeder. “I know Tom is going to do great things and lead the Watertown Fire Department to heights that we’ve never achieved before.”
The council also held an informative review session regarding Planned Unit Development (PUD) standards outlined in the city’s 2040 Comprehensive Plan which is used to guide policy, development and land-use decisions for the future. During the next planning period, the city will pursue the following land use opportunities: Enhancement of and preservation of the downtown and traditional town center; preserve and advance natural amenities; connectivity to the Luce Line Trail throughout the community; continued development of a system of trails, parks and open spaces; promotion of Watertown as a desirable business center.
“We wanted to provide a review of our PUD process and the rationale behind implementing PUDs rather than using a standard zoning designation,” said City Administrator Jake Foster. “With the lot inventory in town running low, we wanted to be prepared for potential discussions relating to the development of any of the vacant land throughout the city.”
City Development Consultant Mark Kaltsas led the session and explained that the city has traditionally used PUDs as a way to create new zones with unique standards to that development. Some examples of PUDs in Watertown include the Riverpointe, Tuscany Village and Rosewood Estates subdivisions.
PUDs are a tool that the city has that allows for flexibility in design of a neighborhood or a development by allowing for a trade-off between design criteria in return for achieving a certain goal. For example, in exchange for a reduced lot width requirement, the city could ask for preservation of natural resources. PUDs also allow for integration of several types of densities and multiple unit types on a range of lot sizes.
The development community in the Twin Cities has been pushing for legislation that would take away the ability of cities to use PUDs in order to avoid the negotiation process used by cities to accomplish community goals, according to Kaltas. Developers favor straight zoning so they have more control over what standard they develop under.
“It comes down to density and lot sizes,” said Kaltas. “Builders have said that the market is demanding narrower and smaller lots which is generally not desired by homeowners. They are also pushing for more density which presents challenges for cities like drainage issues.” These are all considerations that the city will need to take into account when examining zoning standards.”
In other news, Foster reported that the Economic Development Authority met Jan. 11 and approved a grant application for a Community Growth Partnership with Carver County Community Development Agency which will create workspaces for community members to lease near the Hooked on Classics property. Mayor Steve Washburn also announced that he will give his State of the City address at the next Chamber of Commerce meeting on Feb. 16.
