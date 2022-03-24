Watertown’s city council approved the 2022-2025 Strategic Plan for the city at their most recent meeting. This plan establishes the process for setting the strategic direction of the city for the next three years. Staff and the city council began the strategic planning process in early January with an examination of the operating environment, followed by the collection of stakeholder feedback, and completing a SWOT (Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities, and Threats) analysis.
The council also awarded bids for several projects.
WM Mueller & Sons won the bidding for the city’s mill and overlay projects, along with improvements to the City Hall parking lot. WM Mueller & Sons bid the amount of $359,468.80 to complete the project. The costs will be covered through the Capital Improvement Fund.
Gridor Construction won the bid to build the new wastewater treatment facility with a bid of $20.7 million.
In other business, the council accepted the resignation of Administrative Services Director Lynn Tschudi. Her last day of employment with the City was March 11.
In order for staff to effectively maintain the city’s financial and accounting services, and maintain the required separation of financial duties, it is necessary to outsource a number of accounting duties.
According to officials, the city has an excellent relationship with Abdo, Eick, and Myers, who is the city’s audit firm. Based on this relationship, the city reached out to Abdo to request a proposal from them to provide these temporary accounting duties. These services are provided through the Abdo Financial Solutions portion of their firm and would not present a conflict of interest.
In variance news, the Watertown Evangelical Free Church gained approval for a new, changeable message sign for their property at 509 Jefferson Avenue.
