The Watertown City Council met on Oct. 19 to discuss a few items in the community.
Two items on this week’s agenda were authorizing the mill and overlay specs for upcoming projects, and the rezoning of the Newton Lot.
Andrew Budde, city engineer, presented on the mill and overlay for 2022. For many residents, these kinds of projects likely aren’t a surprise. Minnesota is very harsh on roads, so the city began doing yearly overlay checks and projects in order to maintain them.
Next year’s program has budgeted for a few different projects. The streets being overlaid include Lilium Circle, Geranium Drive, Monarda Way, Vernica Place, and Iris Drive - for a total of $249,000. The city is also planning to tackle the city parking lots, as well as the alleys connecting them, at a cost of $350,000. Finally, the Luce Line Trail is also seeing some attention, for approximately $53,000.
These are all different types of projects, and some proposals have had alternates sought in order to help save money. All projects also don’t have to be done in the same year, and can have parts delayed in favor of others.Budde recommended that at least City Hall’s parking lot be resurfaced, in part because the parking lot is seeing a few slated improvements anyway, such as resurfacing for the dumpster area and improved drainage.
Knowing this, the council worked out a hybrid plan- a motion was made to approve a plan that would mill and overlay the Wildflower area as well as the City Hall parking lot and drainage. Council approved the measure unanimously, so be ready for detours and construction in spring of 2022.
Next on the agenda was the Newton Lot rezoning, presented by City Planner Mark Kaltsas. The request is to annex, then rezone and subdivide the lot into two properties. Because the property is part of the city’s annexation agreement, there are a few extra steps in order to bring it into the city as it is currently part of Watertown Township.
The property owner hopes to divide the lot into two parts - one with the house that is already there, and the other simply remaining an open lot. The applicant has already paid the annexation fee to Watertown Township in order to help the process. The city would have to attach the house’s utilities to the city, and submit the proposal to the state board to adjust the boundary.
According to Kaltsas, the recommendation from the Planning Commission is to approve the project. With that, there were three resolutions to approve. First was the motion to approve agree to the annexation with Watertown Township was approved unanimously. Next was to amend the zoning code, including the maps, for Watertown, which was also approved unanimously. Finally, motion was made to approve the lot split for the Newton Lot - again approved unanimously.
