Three new members were welcomed to the Watertown City Council on Jan. 10 as they took an oath of office administered by Mayor Mike Walters. This comes ahead of the Saturday, Jan. 28 goal-setting session where the council and its new members will set high level goals for the year.
Additionally, the mayor introduced plans to address recent safety concerns, primarily speeding, brought up by the community.
Starting in January, local law enforcement and the Watertown fire chief will attend the city council meeting held on the fourth Tuesday of every month to report on the state of affairs, answer questions, and provide updates on public concerns.
The council also implemented a plan to start receiving more frequent reports on the waste water treatment facility project as well as from city inspectors to make sure permits are in good standing. In 2022, it was reported that several deck and fencing permits were overdue by over a month.
Later in the meeting, Michael Loehrs and Michael Dressel from the Watertown Public Services Department sought authorization to solicit bids for a 15 inch brush chipper. The department typically rents a chipper several times a year, with the total cost of renting sitting at around $18,000 in 2022.
Loehrs explained that purchasing rather than renting a chipper would “allow for maximum efficiency when chipping brush and save on the city’s rental budget.” Furthermore, it would decrease the response time during weather emergencies. The department could chip brush that has fallen from storm damage as needed instead of going through the process of finding a rental.
The council approved the solicitation of bids for a 15 inch brush chipper with the contingency that the Department would also gather quotes for used chippers as a brand new chipper is estimated to cost around $85,000.
The final item discussed at the meeting was the Mullen Property Streambank Restoration project. City engineer Andrew Budde with Bolton & Menk provided the council with an update on the plans to create a conservation area and restore native forest, prairie, and wetlands along the Crow River.
Discussions on the restoration began in 2018, and it was determined that outside funding would be needed in order to complete the project.
In 2021, Watertown was awarded a grant worth $400,000 from the Department of Natural Resources which allowed the city to acquire the Mullen property. Last year, the city was awarded two additional grants, both from the Watershed Based Implementation
Funding program administered through the Board of Water & Soil Resources. One grant, worth $160,000, would go toward stabilizing the land underneath the boardwalk by City Center Park. The second grant is worth $35,000 and would contribute to stream restoration at the Mullen property as well as adding two fishing piers.
The total budget for the streambank project is just under $895,000, with outside funding contributing $650,000. The city is projected to contribute $245,000, and potentially an additional $35,000 for construction, bringing the total up to $930,000.
Once bidding happens and the project design is finished, the total costs will be more concrete and more informed decisions can be made at that time. Final approvals of funding agencies are anticipated to happen around March.
Bidding for the project would then happen in spring, with bids being awarded in early summer, and the work beginning in fall.
