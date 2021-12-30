The Watertown City Council approved a budget levy of around $2.75 million at its meeting on Dec. 14, which represents a 5.5 percent increase from last year.
The overall levy includes a general levy for government operations, a special debt levy (which consists of outstanding bonds from a 2012 project) and an Economic Development Authority (EDA) levy. The EDA levy is intended for economic development activity and support for small businesses and housing in the community.
The city continues to see positive trends in market value improvements, new construction, and better than forecasted revenue collections which has led to a strong fund balance once again, according to city officials. Council members noted the focus for staff and council is to continue to ensure that the city is providing high quality services in a cost-effective manner. As discussed during annual audit periods, the city continues to perform well in comparison to benchmark cities in terms of taxes and debt per capita, capital investment, and tax rate.
In 2021, Watertown saw market growth across all property types averaging about 8.17 percent, with 3 percent, or approximately $10 million dollars, added to market value from new development. The impact of the net levy is that Watertown is a net gainer in fiscal disparities calculation, which shares tax base from commercial-industrial development in the seven-county metro area. This is beneficial for Watertown, resulting in a 644,356 reduction to local taxpayers. On the whole, the approved levy represents a 2 percent increase from 2021, or $25 for the average value home.
In terms of capital spending initiatives in Watertown, there are a total of 24 projects planned for 2022 with a capital investment of $26 million. The capital investment plan is funded through various revenue sources including state aid, property taxes, development fees, and other local partners who depend on the city for services. Some of the notable projects include: the new wastewater treatment facility ($20 million), a new water tower ($4 million), a fire ladder truck ($1.1 million), year six of the street maintenance project, and a wildflower playground.
In order to show residents exactly where their money is going, city staff and council calculated a monthly bill with cost breakdowns. This calculation is based on the average value home of $247,600, which will pay an estimated $1,272 a year in city property taxes, or $106 per month. Of that $106, the funds will be spent as follows: $33 for administration and facilities, $19 for public services, $29 or public safety, $10 for the parks, $3 for community services, $8 for capital savings, and $4 for loans.
The council also approved the city pay scale and wages for all employees for 2022 which was based on a compensation study which benchmarked jobs at the city against 10 other cities in the area. The city has added one full-time employee in the public services department for streets and parks. The employee hire will eliminate the need for a seasonal hire during the winter and the summer as well as provide additional efficiencies in the department, according to city officials.
Finally, the city approved a small increase in utility rates. Watertown residents can expect a 1 percent increase to water rates, a 4 percent increase to sewer rates and a 5 percent increase to storm water rates.
In other business, the council set an open house date of Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. to discuss the new water tower. Mayor Steve Washburn also announced that Tom Hanson was appointed as the new fire chief and will start Jan. 1. The council will not meet again until Jan. 11.
