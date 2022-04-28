The Watertown city council has green-lighted some events scheduled for the month of May.
The Watertown Lions Club was granted a one-day liquor license for the Educator’s Dinner coming up on May 18. The Lions have paid the $50 fee and provided their certificate of insurance. The Council forwarded the Lions’ application to the State’s Department of Public Safety for approval by the Alcohol Enforcement Division.
The Watertown Royalty requested the use of the City Hall parking lot – and because this is Minnesota, it’s on an “if weather permits” basis. The Watertown Royalty plan to set-up carnival games and their parade float in the parking lot on the morning of May 14. If the weather doesn’t cooperate, the Royalty would like to use the Community Center Rooms A and B.
Finally, summer is coming, and even though this seems hard to believe, dry weather is expected to come with it. The city wishes to conserve water in case of an emergency. With the increased number of homes in the area, The city recommends using the odd-even water conservation tactic year-round.
The council says, “For obvious reasons, it would only be impactful during the summer watering months. A reduction in the level of outdoor water consumption... during peak demand periods will assist in maintaining enough water storage for firefighting, and for the construction of additional wells and other water facilities.” Furthermore, city staff will continue working with the residents of Watertown on conserving water ideas through social media, newsletters, and other means of public outreach.”
The Watertown City Council also approved Margaret McCallum as the new administrative services director. The council felt McCallum’s professional experience made her the right choice. For four years, she has served as the city administrator for the City of Mayer. McCallum has also worked as a clerk and treasurer for Montrose and as an assistant to the city administrator in Maple Plain.
