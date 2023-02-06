The Watertown City Council had their final meeting of January on the 24th, which also marked the first of monthly sessions where local law enforcement and the city fire chief will be in attendance. On the fourth Tuesday of each month, Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson and law enforcement will be present to provide updates on crime and answer any questions the council and community have.
During the Jan. 24 session, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Robert Cripps addressed the most common community complaint, which is speeding. Primarily happening near schools and on roads coming into town, speeding and traffic violations are frequently called in. Cripps and the council discussed the importance of transparency and visibility. Mayor Michael Walters suggested increased police presence at the areas with the most traffic violations during rush hours, pointing out that if members of the community see speeding drivers being pulled over, they will see their complaints are being addressed. Cripps agreed and encouraged the community to continue contacting the police department with any issues or concerns.
Other prominent issues that the sheriff’s office is handling behind the scenes include thefts, burglaries, and narcotics. Methamphetamine use and fentanyl overdoses are the most common drug-related problems the department sees. They work closely with the drug task force and their investigative unit to address the issue and plan to crack down.
Cripps shared his final thoughts with the council, encouraging the community to attend the monthly meetings law enforcement are at so they can strengthen their relationship. ”If people have questions, they know we’re here monthly and they can come and share their concerns. We’re trying to be as open and up front as we can.”
Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson took to the podium to give a recap of 2022. The Watertown Fire Department finished the year with 570 calls for service. 63% of those calls were EMS-related, fire events were 7% of calls, rescue and car accidents were 3%, and hazardous conditions like carbon monoxide and gas leaks were 4%. While there was an increase in calls for service in 2022, Hanson feels the department has a good handle on managing calls.
As for changes to the fire department this year, a Duty Crew was added consisting of three to four people who can run lower priority fire calls.
Additionally, Chief Hanson attended Legislative Day at the Capitol on Jan. 17 where different issues within fire services were discussed including adequately funding the fire safety account and a general commitment to taking care of firefighters through Minnesota fire initiatives.
In other news, the playground at Sugarbush Park is expected to be completed by fall. The Watertown Department of Public Works Superintendent Michael Dressel sought approval from the council for solicitation of quotes for the second and final phase of completing the playground. In March of 2022, the council approved phase one which saw a retaining wall put in, the playground relocated, equipment installed, and woodchips placed. Phase two would see the remaining equipment installed. The playground is being developed by Flagship Recreation, a company that designs and builds playgrounds in Minnesota and is part of Landscape Structures in Delano.
The department will order the remaining equipment from Flagship in February, with production of the equipment finishing in July, and installation happening in August. The park will be closed for one week while the playground is being completed. The budget for phase two is $65,000 including equipment and installation costs. The council approved the solicitation of quotes for phase two.
