The Watertown City Council had their final meeting of January on the 24th, which also marked the first of monthly sessions where local law enforcement and the city fire chief will be in attendance. On the fourth Tuesday of each month, Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson and law enforcement will be present to provide updates on crime and answer any questions the council and community have.

During the Jan. 24 session, the Carver County Sheriff’s Office’s Deputy Robert Cripps addressed the most common community complaint, which is speeding. Primarily happening near schools and on roads coming into town, speeding and traffic violations are frequently called in. Cripps and the council discussed the importance of transparency and visibility. Mayor Michael Walters suggested increased police presence at the areas with the most traffic violations during rush hours, pointing out that if members of the community see speeding drivers being pulled over, they will see their complaints are being addressed. Cripps agreed and encouraged the community to continue contacting the police department with any issues or concerns.

