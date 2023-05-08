Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Cripps provided the Watertown City Council members with the monthly police report at the Apr. 25 meeting.
Cripps reported a decrease in vehicle thefts, reporting no vehicle thefts and attributing the decline to vehicles being locked and valuables not being left in cars. Cripps also addressed the issue of road closures due to flooding. If you see road closed signs due to flooding, do not drive around them or use private drives to go around, he said. Several vehicles have become stuck in flooded areas due to attempts to drive through the water rather than following the road closure signs and taking a detour.
Watertown Fire Chief Tom Hanson also took to the podium at the session to provide an update on flooding. Hanson shared that while the water level is starting to recede, the river is still very strong and caution should be taken if walking near the river.
Additionally, Hanson reported that there have been 152 calls to the fire department this year. In April, there have been two calls for fires, 21 medical calls, and no rescue calls.
There have been multiple calls from Franklin Township to report smoke and fires caused by a tree trimming service burning scrap at its service yard. The fire department has responded to four calls at the property, including one for a swamp fire and one for a wood pile fire. The fire department has contacted the state fire marshals and their resources at the Department of Natural Resources to determine how to handle the ongoing situation. The fire department has provided all of its data and reports to the DNR who currently has two investigators working on the case.
In other news, City Engineer Andrew Budde provided the mayor and members of the council with an update on the Crow River Bank and Fishing Pier project. The plan and specs have been finalized and the project’s staff sought approval of the plans and authorization of bidding at the meeting. The total estimate for the project is $975,000, $65,000 over budget. Budde shared that $660,000 has already been acquired in outside funding. The motions to approve the plans and authorize the bidding were approved, and Budde plans to provide the council with quotes next month.
