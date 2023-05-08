Carver County Sheriff’s Deputy Robert Cripps provided the Watertown City Council members with the monthly police report at the Apr. 25 meeting.

Cripps reported a decrease in vehicle thefts, reporting no vehicle thefts and attributing the decline to vehicles being locked and valuables not being left in cars. Cripps also addressed the issue of road closures due to flooding. If you see road closed signs due to flooding, do not drive around them or use private drives to go around, he said. Several vehicles have become stuck in flooded areas due to attempts to drive through the water rather than following the road closure signs and taking a detour.

Load comments