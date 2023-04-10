At the Mar. 28 Watertown City Council meeting, Commander Mike Wollin, contract manager with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, updated council members with what was addressed at the February sheriff’s contract committee meeting, including policing contracts, staffing, and the possibility of a regionalized partnership.
The top priority for 2024 is moving all staff within the patrol services division from 8-hour schedules to 12-hour schedules. Commander Wollin says this change would increase the number of on-duty staff, allowing the division to be more call responsive, as well as offer more scheduling flexibility.
Another update council members heard was the possibility of resource sharing and regionalized partnership between Watertown and its neighboring communities.
The discussion at the February committee meeting brought forth some discussion on potential partnerships that could be had with communities in the northwest area of Carver County. Watertown currently has three full-time equivalents (FTE), while Mayer and New Germany have a combined one FTE. A combined partnership would give four FTEs with scheduled 24/7 coverage, says Commander Wollin.
Carver County Sheriff Jason Kamerud echoed Commander Wollin, pointing out that there is currently no 24/7 coverage in Watertown. A regionalized partnership would offer an increase in coverage as well as increased police presence, he adds. And while calls would be answered for the neighboring cities, Commander Wollin predicts that most of the workload would remain in Watertown.
In other news, Mayer Mike Walters and members of the council recognized community member and Parks Commission board member Danette Painschab for her 16 years of service. Mayor Walters thanked Painschab, noting the massive improvements to the park system in the last 15 years, adding that it is now an “elite” park system.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.