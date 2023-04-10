At the Mar. 28 Watertown City Council meeting, Commander Mike Wollin, contract manager with the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, updated council members with what was addressed at the February sheriff’s contract committee meeting, including policing contracts, staffing, and the possibility of a regionalized partnership.

The top priority for 2024 is moving all staff within the patrol services division from 8-hour schedules to 12-hour schedules. Commander Wollin says this change would increase the number of on-duty staff, allowing the division to be more call responsive, as well as offer more scheduling flexibility.

