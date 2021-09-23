Following up on a few different projects around town, the Watertown City Council met on Sept. 14 to hold several discussions.
Among these were an update from the county sheriff’s office regarding some of the issues of vandalism and speeding within the city - topics that had been discussed by council previously.
“Last time we spoke in July, the biggest issue was property damage and theft,” said Deputy Robert “RJ” Cripps, officer for Watertown. “Since the meeting, we’ve had people calling in and reporting suspicious activity, which is exactly what we were looking for.”
Cripps said that while property damage reports rates are similar for 2021 as it was for 2020, theft is down from 22 reports to 12 in the same time frame.
He also reminded the community that while there have been increased reports of incidents to the sheriff’s office, citizens may not “see” results in a sense. Cripps said that while cases are in prosecution, information isn’t made widely known about proceedings and punishments, such as ticketing. So while it’s not readily visible, he said there are actions being taken in the background.
Councilmember Adam Pawelk asked Cripps about the possibility of issuing curfew tickets, and specifically how the sheriffs approach the issue.
Cripps said that because most of the curfew-breakers are minors, the officer talks to the parents. Also, not all curfew issues were with Watertown or county residents, so handling that is a bit of different procedure.
He did say that in the last few weeks, things have wound down quite a bit on that front.
Council member Lindsay Guetzkow asked about an oil spill in the Crow River that was allegedly due to suspected vandalism, and how the sheriff’s office responds to new issues.
Cripps said that while he could only give limited details, he could confirm that Derson Tank and Manufacturing Company had three oil tanks vandalized, each containing 200 gallons of used motor oil. That oil spilled onto the ground and eventually some ended up in the Crow River via a culvert, he said.
Cripps stated that that there wasn’t much to go on from there. He requested that school staff and residents keep an ear out for any rumors pertaining to the incident.
“People who do this, talk,” said Cripps. “People that commit crimes aren’t usually hush-hush about it.”
Because it was hazardous waste, the sheriff’s office had to contact a few different organizations to help with clean-up. Fortunately, clean-up was able to take place before any storms, so the spill didn’t get a chance to wash too far down the river, he said. The vandalism is a number one priority, according to Cripps, so the sheriff’s office will continue investigating the matter.
Guetzkow also mentioned alleged theft of building materials, and asked if Cripps heard anything about it. He had not, and said that he would have to do some research into the matter.
Counci lmember Mike Walters said that while crimes are increasing, generally speaking, the rates are still lower than last year. A few types of crime are up, he said, but most crime is down and still continuing to go down.
Mayor Steve Washburn thanked Cripps for his and the team’s hard work, emphasizing that while it’s becoming more known, crime is always a problem. He encouraged the community to keep reporting and stay vigilant about any activity in town.
