by megan glenn
The Watertown City Council met in person on January 26 to look over a few items. Among those items was the discussion regarding the loader plow quotes, as well as quotes for a lift station generator and a utility truck.
The loader plow is a capital project, and has been before the council in previous meetings. The project was given the green light, which approved the solicitation of quotes for a new loader plow for the city. Pubic Services staff got to work finding those quotes with a budget of $38,000, and were ready with several options at the meeting. Mike Dressel, Public Services Support, presented on the quotes given.
The recommendation from Public Services was a quote given by Lano Equipment, specifically a Metal Pless MaxxPro 1048-20 Live Edge plow. This particular plow fits the current rigs that the city owns, and serves a few different purposes. The first is being able to push snow into piles, such as what people see at the end of a street or in a parking lot. The other function is to be a regular snow plow, pushing the snow into windrows on the sides of the street. Either way, it would serve an important function for winter road safety.
This isn’t a small plow, either. Normally, it’s about 10 feet wide, but can go up to 20 if needed. As such, with multiple functions and the size, the plow is just over $35,400 and installation would cost about $1500. These expenses would not exceed the budget given to Public Works.
Of course the issue with getting a new plow is the loader that it needs to be attached to would be out of commission for a time. Given that it’s winter, this could be a problem, hence why councilmember Adam Pawelk asked what the timeline is for this particular project.
“Obviously, it’s going to be weather dependent, so it’s going to be a wait and see,” said Dressel. “Hopefully we can get it in for a day or two and get it installed.”
Lindsay Guetzkow, councilmember, asked if there was a maintenance cost associated with this particular loader. Dressel stated that while he wasn’t certain since that was part of finding the quote, they aren’t the only ones with this kind of loader. Maintenance is very possible, and the various parts are usually available for other cities with the same equipment, according to Dressel.
Guetzkow also asked if there was a trade-in available for the previous plow. Dressel stated he’d have to come back to council about that, though the current loader likely won’t get much.
After hearing all the information, the council considered a motion to approve.
“While it does come with a hefty price tag, snow removal is one of those services that our community relies on the most,” said Guetzkow.
The motion carried unanimously.
Next was another capital project, this time looking for approval to find quotes for a lift station generator. This item is being sought for a simple reason: power outages. Most lift stations at this point have one, so it’s not an unusual ask. The Watertown lift station serves several community members, so if the power went out it would lead to quite an issue with the sewage if it went really wrong. Doug Kammerer, Utility Superintendent, stated that he would prefer natural gas if that’s possible.
With that information aired out, the council made a motion to approve the solicitation of quotes. Motion was approved unanimously.
The final capital project of the night was approval for solicitation of a utility truck. The truck would be an updated version of the current one, with a crane set up. This works well for the workers, as when there’s a flood event, the workers aren’t trying to pull pumps manually. Instead they will have a crane to do the work for them.
Pawelk asked if it was possible to simply purchase a crane, since the current utility truck could handle it. Kammerer answered that it would cost more trying to install one on the current truck than to purchase a whole new truck.
“I don’t want to cut something up when it works just fine,” he said.
With all the information on the table, a motion was made to approve solicitations. Motion was approved unanimously.
