On Dec. 8, the Watertown City Council met virtually to discuss a few items before the upcoming holidays. Among those was the 2021 levy and budget for Watertown.
As with all city budgets and levies, this has been a long ongoing project since late spring. On December 1, the council held a Truth in Taxation meeting, which allowed for public comment. With no public comment given, it was time to finalize everything for approval on December 8.
City administrator, Shane Fineran, presented on the 2021 levy and budget.
“Our annual budget journey started all the way back in July, and we’ve held a number of work sessions since that time,” said Fineran.
Like many cities, Watertown has three different funds that the budget and levy go into. The general fund covers nearly all government actions and workers, enterprise funds cover sewer and water projects and cost, and the capital fund applies to capital projects such as construction.
Despite a challenging year, Watertown has grown by over 50 homes this year, continuing growth trends over the last few years. This helps the city plan their budget and projects, as well as helps home owners with their taxes. More people in the community means less the taxes are felt over all. Growth isn’t the only factor taken into account when putting together a budget, but it is very helpful.
That being said, Watertown has always had the goal of staying below two percent when it comes to the levy, and that’s no different this year. The finalized levy for 2021 will be seeing an increase of 1.21 percent on the average value home in Watertown. This is less than half of the preliminary set of 3.1 percent, showing just how hard staff worked to whittle down costs.
The small impact is thanks in part to the fund balances that the city has continued to add to as well as larger projects continuing to add value to the community. For example, the project planned for 2021, according to Fineran, is to improve Sugarbush Park, which would include more pedestrian connections to the park.
As for enterprise funds, the big project revolving around this has been the expansion of the waste water treatment facility. This has been a long, ongoing project for several years, and was finally scheduled to start up by the end of 2020. However, that start now looks be in early 2021 due to waiting on state grants for funding. According to Fineran, this isn’t too much of a problem, and staff plan to continue to make sure they are heard to “maximize outside funding”.
To help support that project, the enterprise funds will see a 1 percent increase in water and sewer, and a 5 percent increase in storm water.
With everything laid out at the meeting, several motions were made. Those included adopting the levy, the EDA levy and budget, and the fee schedule as well as others. Mike Walters, councilmember, clarified that the impact to the average value home should be “a dollar and some change” when it comes to the average value home. He also reminded home owners that if they see a dramatic increase, the value of a home is left to the county assessor, and taxes are taken by several entities, including the school and county.
“I’m glad we came out with a budget that addresses all of our needs and looks at the future as we continue to grow,” he said.
Councilmember, Lindsay Guetzkow, echoed this sentiment, and agreed that city staff had done a great job getting the tax increase so low while not cutting out services or delaying projects.
All motions were approved unanimously by the Watertown council, with the budget being submitted to the county soon after.
