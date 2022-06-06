On May 18, the Watertown Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Educators Appreciation Dinner. This year, the event was held outside for the first time at Highland Park.
Educators and staff from Watertown-Mayer Schools, Christ Community Lutheran, Mayer Lutheran, and Zion Lutheran were invited—everyone from the custodial staff to the school lunch team. The event drew between 100-150 attendees. The high number of guests and the stormy weather caused some stressful moments early in the evening. Folks had to huddle together in a shelter house for twenty-five minutes.
Then, the storm clouds passed, the food was brought out, and lots of laughs were shared.
Local businesses chipped in to help make the night a success. Mercantile 141 gave gift bags to the educators. The grocery store, pharmacy, and Subway gave out gift certificates. The Chamber handed out Chamber bucks.
Watertown-area restaurants provided the evening’s cuisine. South Fork Mug & Grub set up a burger bar. Marketplace Foods donated fruit salad and veggie pizza. Roofline Lodge did the pizza. The sweet-n-sour meatballs came from B’s on the River.
The dessert options satisfied everyone’s sweet teeth. Guests enjoyed cookies from The Cookie Store, italianice from Papa D’s, and brownies from the R&B Cafe.
Over the course of the dinner, the educators got recognized by the Chamber for all the incredible work they’ve done. First year teachers, veteran teachers, and retiring teachers all got acknowledged.
This year, the Watertown Red Devils townball team wanted to get involved. They allowed local educators free admission to the night’s game. RetiringWatertown-Mayer fifth-grade teacher Steve Hangartner and his wife Deb threw out the first pitch.
Chamber member Jim May of Marketplace Foods organized the evening.
Historically, the Watertown Chamber of Commerce threw the Educators Appreciation Dinner in the Fall as a welcome back to school initiative. This year, the guests had so much fun, despite the rain, that Chamber members expect the event to remain occurring outdoors in the Spring, as the school year wraps up, for many years to come.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.