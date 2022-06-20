If you were in Watertown on June 8, you may have noticed a few thousand people with baseball fever. In the afternoon, five and a half hours before the start of the Red Devils vs. Blue Jays game, you had fans on Lewis Avenue, all decked out in the red and navy colors of the local townball club, bopping in and out of businesses that were giving away Red Devils swag, gift certificates, and munchies.
Fans and merchants weren’t the only ones having a blast. Civic organizations and churches also joined in the fun. In fact, the Watertown-Mayer Education Foundation went big – they sold raffle tickets for a new side-by-side. Peace Lutheran Church – you kind of have to give them a nod of tolerance for supporting a team called the devils – gave out free popcorn, free water, and for the children, they gave out free crayons, but I didn’t see anyone get asked for identification; if you were a grown-up and wanted some free crayons, they would have given them to you.
The Watertown Chamber of Commerce was instrumental in organizing the afternoon’s events. In addition to the aforementioned WM Education Foundation and Peace Lutheran Church, the Chamber rallied the following businesses to get involved: R&B’s Cafe, Watertown Floral, Carver County Cycles, Mercantile 141, Legends on Main, Chiropractic Specialists of Watertown, Watertown Pharmacy & Gifts, Watertown Family Chiropractic, Shelby Jade Photography, Haven & Home, Anne Rothstein’s American Family Insurance, Robyn’s Roost, Watertown Ambassadors, Jenny’s Magical Vacations, Waconia Dodge, The Cookie Store, and Bremer Bank. Plus, Marketplace Foods provided use of their parking lot.
At 5 p.m., festivities moved up to the Red Devils’ beloved homefield, Highland Park. And there, you had in all it’s glory – the beer tent!
Local band, The Bingos played old-time rock-n-roll as Red Devils fans danced with an ice cream cone or ear of sweet corn in their hands. And, ummm... I think some of the better dancers had come from the beer tent.
You also had dozens of youngsters having a wiffle ball home run derby, which was pretty cool, because, as the kids tried to jack the wiffle ball over a snow fence, you had players from the Red Devils shagging balls in the outfield and jumping over the fence to retrieve the ball when someone hit a bomb.
Elsewhere, Red Devils players sat down and signed autographs.
And what city’s celebration would be complete without appearances from emergency rescue crews? Watertown fire and ambulance personnel were on hand with fire trucks and ambulances. Kids and their parents could check out the awesomeness of the vehicles.
About an hour before the game, kids in kindergarten through second grade could play baseball and softball in the outfield. As was the case earlier, I don’t think anyone was checking IDs. If you didn’t quite fit in that age group, you could have played.
Watertown legends Scott Cassidy, Marv McNeese, and Gabby Dulas threw out the ceremonial first pitch. Pastor David Hanson led a pre-game prayer, and the Watertown American Legion did the Presentation of Colors. Then, one of the seven Watertown-Mayer High School valedictorians, Maddy Tax, sang The National Anthem.
The Watertown Red Devils took the field and defeated the Plato Blue Jays 5-1, thus making all the Red Devil fanatics’ nights complete.
Local businesses, churches, and civic organizations got what they signed up for.
Fox 9 News was there as part of the channel’s annual Town Ball Tour. The network’s on-air personalities interviewed Watertown locals and put several of them on television. But hey, what does Fox 9 have to offer that the News & Times doesn’t?
In the words of ESPN talk-show host Stephen A. Smith, “Come on, man!”
No matter who says what, the eighth of June was a great day for the city of Watertown and for the Watertown Red Devils baseball club.
