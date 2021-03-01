The cold weather isn’t slowing down the local city councils, who are hard at work preparing for 2021 projects. For the Watertown council, their recent meeting on February 8 covered two site plan projects. One of these was the site plan for the Watertown-Mayer Stadium, and the other was for the Riverpointe replat.
Watertown-Mayer High School are looking to renovate the stadium and the area surrounding it as part of their bond levy. This includes adding turf, replacing the track, replacing the bleachers, and more. Because of the scope of this project, the school and company doing the renovations, Anderson-Johnson Associates, Inc., require the city’s approval before moving forward.
The school and Anderson-Johnson have already been working with the city to ensure that all the plans are within requirement. Mark Kaltsas, city development consultant, presented to the council. While this is a big project, nothing is going to be moved aside from the visitor bleachers, according to Kaltsas. As such, the land won’t be changing at all, just getting a bit of a facelift. All of these improvements will be ADA compliant.
As part of the project, a few trees will have to be removed in order to make the improvements. The school already has a landscape plan in place to replant those trees.
One of the hiccups is a sewer line that runs directly under the track. The line is part of a large easement, west of the track. The school proposed vacating the current sewer line and moving the manhole and line north of the track instead. That way, future projects wouldn’t have to worry about the line and it would still be a part of the easement.
According to Shane Fineran, city administrator, city staff agrees with moving the sewer line. The line is old and would need an update anyway, and moving it would prevent further disruptions along the track.
With that in mind, the council moved to make a motion to approve the site plan for the stadium renovations. Motion was approved unanimously.
Kaltsas stayed as presenter for the next item: the replat and site plan for Riverpointe Road. This item requires approval for a preliminary plan for the replat. The plan is to convert four six-plex lots to four town home lots. As part of city ordinances, the planning commission examined all aspects of the proposed project and found that all proposed changes were within compliance.
Thanks to the fact that the plat was already set up with residential in mind, there isn’t a need to change the storm water and sewer set up already. There would be some changes needed, since the buildings are being changed themselves, but it would simply be some grading.
As for landscaping, of course with the buildings being changed landscape needs to be accounted for. Kaltsas performed an inspection of the landscape, and noted that several trees have not been added from the previous landscape plan. As such, Kaltsas made some suggestions to the landscape plan in the packet.
According to Fineran, those changes would be moving some of the trees that were already planned as well as changing some of the species. There wouldn’t be more trees added as part of this new plan, so no increased costs. As for driveway easements, the staff are working with the local Home Owners Associations to ensure everything is in compliance with the new proposed town homes.
One concern for council member Dan Schuette was the fact that there would be a legal easement for the driveways. With two different HOAs, his concern was more to do with the fact that this replat would affect people’s driveways and how to resolve that issue with the HOAs. Many council members expressed that with the owner of the buildings drafting up plans with one of the HOAs, as well as the fact that HOAs are private entities, this wouldn’t be a council issue, per se.
Schuette proposed that the approval of the plan to table the plan to have the plan make more progress as well as work out the easement with the HOA. Fineran clarified that the subject was to approve the replat, subject to agreement of the easement and landscape plan. As a part of that, the two HOAs would both have to approve of any easements.
With all that said and done, council made a motion to approve the replat and site plan for the Riverpointe second addition. Motion carried unanimously.
