Watertown Mayor Steve Washburn and Watertown City Administrator Jake Foster highlighted the chamber meeting on Feb. 16. The two public officials lead the Chamber through the State of the City Address.

The state of the city looks positive. The last decade, despite the pandemic, has resulted in higher personal wages, higher household incomes, higher property values, and less poverty.

Watertown ranked 11th on the Star Tribune’s 2021 Hot Housing Index. The ranking is significant – it shows Watertown is growing, but it is not growing too quickly. The growth remains manageable.

In city taxes per capita, Watertown is 8% more affordable than the rest of Carver County. It has 67% less debt than the rest of Carver County and maintains an A1 bond rating through Moody’s.

Moving forward, the city seeks to manage inflation, build a new waste water facility, erect a 2nd water tower, and convert undevelopable land to a natural setting through the Mullen Site Restoration.

The chamber now prepares for the upcoming Easter Eggstravaganza on April 16th and the 7th annual Strides for Students Walk-a-thon on May 14.

