Washburn delivers ‘State of the City’ to local chamber By Staff Reports Mar 10, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Watertown Mayor Steve Washburn and Watertown City Administrator Jake Foster highlighted the chamber meeting on Feb. 16. The two public officials lead the Chamber through the State of the City Address.The state of the city looks positive. The last decade, despite the pandemic, has resulted in higher personal wages, higher household incomes, higher property values, and less poverty.Watertown ranked 11th on the Star Tribune’s 2021 Hot Housing Index. The ranking is significant – it shows Watertown is growing, but it is not growing too quickly. The growth remains manageable.In city taxes per capita, Watertown is 8% more affordable than the rest of Carver County. It has 67% less debt than the rest of Carver County and maintains an A1 bond rating through Moody’s.Moving forward, the city seeks to manage inflation, build a new waste water facility, erect a 2nd water tower, and convert undevelopable land to a natural setting through the Mullen Site Restoration.The chamber now prepares for the upcoming Easter Eggstravaganza on April 16th and the 7th annual Strides for Students Walk-a-thon on May 14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Free Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Sun Patriot News Headlines Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today! Manage your lists Trending Now Waconia annexes another chunk of Burandt property Local actress takes the stage in ‘Tuck Everlasting’ Are you ready to roll? ISD 110 board talks enrollment, COVID-19 numbers St. Boni missile base marks anniversary of closure E-editions News & Times Mar 3, 2022 0 The Waconia Patriot Mar 3, 2022 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.