In recent years, Waconia Homecoming has gotten to be just another date on the school calendar, especially with the pandemic. But student council organizers are planning to change that this school year.
“Bringing Homecoming Back!” is theme for Homecoming next week Sept 12-17, and that includes bringing back a Homecoming parade, a Homecoming dance, and a full “spirit week” with dress-up days, pep fests and games.
Oh, did we mention there’s also a Homecoming football game? Students are planning to have lots of spirit and fun going on during the game too.
“The entire student council has been working really hard this summer to make this happen,” said student council advisor Libby Barrie.
Three student council members, Sera Varble, Sam Sharp and Berit Fitzsimonds, even attended a recent Waconia city council meeting to get permission to close Community Drive between the middle school and high school for a parade.
That’s the big event to return after a several-year absence. High school clubs, teams and student groups have all been encouraged to plan a float or walk in the parade.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16 at the middle school ending at the high school stadium where the Wildcat football game kicks off at 7 p.m.
Parents also are encouraged to get involved this year with a parent pre-game tailgating event planned at 6 p.m. that Friday in the Alternative Learning Center parking lot across from the high school. Join in for parent fun and then walk to the game.
Waconia promises to be fun-filled that whole weekend with Nickle Dickle Day coming up Saturday, Sept. 17. The Nickle Dickle Eve street dance takes place the night before, so Homecoming organizers are encouraging people to go from the football game to the street dance.
Students will have their own dance on Saturday. The Homecoming dance is slated from 8-11 p.m. at WHS. The dance is open to 9-12th grades. Semi-formal attire is planned. Tickets will be on sale in the lunchroom.
