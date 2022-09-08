Homecoming 2021 Mascot greets kids .JPG

Waconia High School’s mascot greets district students at a past Homecoming week event. (Patriot file photo)

In recent years, Waconia Homecoming has gotten to be just another date on the school calendar, especially with the pandemic. But student council organizers are planning to change that this school year.

“Bringing Homecoming Back!” is theme for Homecoming next week Sept 12-17, and that includes bringing back a Homecoming parade, a Homecoming dance, and a full “spirit week” with dress-up days, pep fests and games.

