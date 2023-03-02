The Waconia Marching Band is marking its 50th anniversary this year as we reported early this month. To celebrate, band directors and boosters have invited alumni to participate in the 2023 Lake Waconia Band Festival scheduled for June 17.
As a lead-in to the culminating event, we will be sharing some alumni reflections over the next several weeks. Here’s the first from recent Waconia grad Abby Baker.
She participated in marching band summer of 2017-2021. Her first year she was street helper for the first part of the year and then joined the clarinet section later in the season which she continued for all five seasons. Her third year she joined the leadership team as a rookie advisor. Her fourth year was COVID, so the band didn’t have a season. Her fifth and final year, Baker was section leader for the clarinets.
Why did you join marching band?
I originally joined marching band because my mom wanted me to try it for one season. It also helped that several of my friends were in marching band.
Why did you stay with it?
I fell in love with marching band. I loved that we put in hard work and the result was a really cool show that would affect each member of the band for years to come. I loved the tangible progress we made each practice and the feeling of finishing a show and knowing that it went well. I loved watching the younger members grow in confidence each year and watching their passion grow. I loved the audience’s reaction to each show and how the crowd would follow Waconia down the streets. I loved the community of the marching band. It is very much an “everyone succeeds, or no one succeeds” mentality, making the marching band feel like a family every year.
What are you most looking forward to in this 50th year celebration?
I am most looking forward to seeing the new show this year. I am also really excited to see all the alumni and catch up with past clarinets I marched with.
Are there one or two marching band memories that have stuck with you?
One memory that has stuck with me is when I was first asked to join the marching band. My first year I started as street help, but was asked to join the clarinet section while at band camp. It was very nerve wracking to join, but I had so much fun getting to know the clarinets. They were very welcoming, and it was fun to see the show from the inside instead of from the outside.
A second thing that has stuck with me is the feeling after finishing a show. It doesn’t matter if it is our first show, last show, or some show in the middle of the season. You have such a big feeling of accomplishment and achievement each time you finish the show. Even if the show doesn’t go exactly as planned, you still did it and that is an achievement in and of itself.
Are there any life lessons that you learned from participating in WMB?
I have learned what it means to work hard and work through pain. I have also learned the importance of holding up your end of a bargain because if you don’t, the whole ensemble will suffer from it.
Do you have any advice for new members or those who are considering joining WMB?
My advice is to give a try. Marching band can seem intimidating at first, but it is so much fun and so worth it. I would also tell them to be prepared to put in a lot of hard work. You will have many late nights followed by early morning practices, long and hot practices, and rehearsals where it doesn’t feel like anything is going correctly. It’s in these moments that the band can grow the most and seeing the results after is so fulfilling. Also, NEVER be late for call time.
