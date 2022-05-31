Two major road projects in Waconia are expected to be completed next month, according to city officials.
One is the East Frontage Road project south of Highway 5 connecting Hartmann Drive to Pine Street. That project is intended to improve safety and traffic flow by removing traffic approaches to and from Hwy. 5 by allowing continuous travel between existing commercial developments from Hartmann Drive to Pine Street without the use of Hwy. 5.
A first component of the project was creating additional parking in the area. The final roadway connection will be completed in the coming weeks.
The second project nearing completion is the final phase of Waconia Parkway South which was started last year. That project involved construction of a new roundabout at Pond Lane and the addition of turn lanes and traffic controls to improve safety and increase traffic capacity along the parkway.
Meanwhile, work is under way on the city’s 2022 infrastructure improvement project along Third and Maple streets.
And last Wednesday, the city held informational open houses for business owners on the major downtown reconstruction project slated for 2023 and 2024 on five blocks of Main Street, and one block of Olive, Elm, Pine and Spruce streets.
City planners and engineers shared several streetscape, parking, sidewalk and amenity options for review by affected businesses as the city lays plans for downtown reconstruction over the next two years. An open house for the general public to review and comment is scheduled Wednesday, June 1, 5-7 p.m. at Waconia City Hall
