The city of Waconia will offer three new economic development incentives to downtown property owners. The city council authorized the new programs at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 7.
Two are grant programs, one is a loan program.
One grant program is for façade improvements, a 50/50 matching grant of up to $5,000 for building exterior enhancements, such as exterior painting, tuck pointing, window/door replacement, awning and signage, and accessibility improvements.
The second is a small business start-up grant program, providing up to $5,000 for small downtown core business retail or food/beverage start-ups. These must be new businesses in their first 3-12 months of operation. Eligible expenses include marketing, payroll, operating supplies and professional services expenses related to running a business.
The third program, called the Waconia Works loan program, complements the city’s existing revolving loan fund. It will provide up to $50,000 in low interest loan funds for commercial or industrial projects located throughout the city. The loan provides a low-risk funding source for acquisition, expansion, leasehold improvements, or upgrades.
The programs come out of conversations over the summer with a group of small business owners, property owners, and Chamber of Commerce representatives to review potential policies and programs to support downtown stability and vitality.
The grant programs will each be piloted with an initial $50,000 investment. The loan program will be piloted with a $200,000 city investment with re-payment of loan funds making the program sustainable.
In other financial business, the city was successful in securing another grant from the Carver County Community Development Agency growth development partnership program to help support the Waconia American Legion’s move to the 414 Main Building. The latest round of funding will help pay for utility trunk fees associated with the remodel. The Legion had earlier secured other funding to help with remodeling/construction costs to turn the building clubroom, bar and meeting space.
The council also held a public hearing on assessments to affected property owners for a portion of costs related to 2022 infrastructure projects: Third and Maple Street improvements downtown; Oak Avenue; and Dunsmore Drive.
Total cost for the projects amounts to about $4.1 million, which is below estimates. Most of the cost will be covered by city funds and grants. Per city policy affected property owners are assessed for a portion of the improvements – about $397,000 for the 2022 projects.
The breakdown of assessments authorized by the council following the hearing are as follows: $181.10 per front foot for street improvements; $4,253 per property for sewer; and $5,432 for water. Assessments are based on property valuations and are capped at $8,500 per property.
Questions at the hearing largely concerned payment options and punch list items related to the projects. The downtown project will actually wrap up next spring with final street overlays.
In other business, the council also authorized pricing for two Public Services vehicle replacements and one service vehicle addition for 2023. The purchases in the city’s capital improvement plan amount to about $231,000.
The council also heard from County Attorney Mark Metz with the latest fee structure for prosecution services provided to the city.
Sheriff’s report
A feature of recent city council meetings is a monthly police report from Carver County law enforcement officials serving Waconia. Below are highlights from a report provided by Sergeant Tyler Stahn.
Halloween was a safe night for everyone and there were lots of kids out trick or treating on a mild evening.
Local law enforcement last month began participating in a Coffee with Cop program at Auburn Meadows senior living. A deputy will be going back this month to talk about scams that often affect the elderly and how they can keep themselves safe.
Law enforcement representatives also started lunch visits with school children at schools around the community
Deputies also conducted a crosswalk sting on Main Street at Old Beach Lane. No crosswalk violators were found and no serious speeding events were noted.
The October law enforcement call review included:
• 451 total calls for service, 79 generating reports, 10 calls generating arrests;
• 29 Type A offenses, including 6 assaults, 5 thefts, 5 frauds, 3 burglaries, 3 drug violations and 3 property damage cases;
• 7 Type B offenses, 3 of which were DWI related;
• 248 non-criminal calls for service, including 75 medicals, 20 disturbances, 35 suspicious activity, 10 mental health;
• 165 traffic related calls for service, 95 traffic stops, 14 driving complaints, 8 property damage crashes and 3 minor injury crashes.
Coming up this month
Waconia’s winter parking ordinance is in effect as of Nov. 1 and the sheriff’s department will be enforcing that within the city.
Thanksgiving is a busy travel time and law enforcement will be adding an extra patrol to assist with impaired driving detection.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.