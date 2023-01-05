A design direction for the downtown improvements proposed for 2023 was determined by the Waconia City Council on Dec. 19 on a split vote after extensive discussion.
The design, specifically road and sidewalk widths and pedestrian “bump-outs” related to infrastructure improvements planned for Main at Vine and Olive streets, has been debated for several months now. The council reviewed a few concept modifications at their Dec. 19 meeting and authorized a design with no bump-outs on a 3-2 vote.
Mayor Kent Bloudek and Councilmember Nicole Waldron argued in favor of bump-outs and narrower road widths to slow down traffic and protect pedestrian safety, also to be consistent with a downtown master plan concept developed several years ago.
However, in supporting a resolution authorizing downtown design recommendations with no bump-outs, councilmembers Steve Yetzer, Pete Leo and Randy Sorensen expressed concerns about traffic mobility, especially truck traffic and deliveries to businesses.
Next steps for the infrastructure project include final design and preparation of plans for approval by what will essentially be new city council next year with three recently elected members and new mayor.
The current council also debated a conceptual plan for 68 acres of undeveloped land in the heart of the city known as the Hartman property. No development proposals have come forward yet, but WSB design consulting firm was enlisted earlier this year to develop some possible concepts for the property.
The property, bounded by Highway 5, county highways 10 and 59, and bisected by 10th Street, is currently located in Waconia Township but surrounded by properties within the city limits and anticipated for future annexation. It has been identified in the city’s Comprehensive Plan as future growth area for industrial and commercial land use.
Two concepts were shared at the meeting, both basically a combination of commercial and industrial on the north side of the property and residential to the south. The concepts could serve as guidance to help inform property owners, adjacent landowners and developers to the possibilities, challenges and layout perspectives in future development of the site.
In other business, the council adopted a final 2023 city budget and levy consistent with what was presented at a truth-in-taxation hearing and outlined on these pages earlier in the month. The total final tax levy collectable in 2023 is $10,223,090, which is about a 4.8 percent increase from last year.
The council also approved a site plan, design review and variance submitted by TMC Industries for a new 36,000 square foot industrial building proposed for 1370 Mill Lane across from its existing Waconia facility which would include a mix of office, laboratory, manufacturing and warehousing space.
Other action included approval of a proposed work package for replacement of a dehumidification unit at the Waconia Ice Arena at a cost of $299,000. The unit requires a long lead time for order and is expected to be installed in the cooler fall months while the ice is in place but before the busy hockey season begins.
The council tabled action authorizing recruitment of utility maintenance and street maintenance leads pending further review of resource allocations and expectations of existing personnel.
