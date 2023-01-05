A design direction for the downtown improvements proposed for 2023 was determined by the Waconia City Council on Dec. 19 on a split vote after extensive discussion.

The design, specifically road and sidewalk widths and pedestrian “bump-outs” related to infrastructure improvements planned for Main at Vine and Olive streets, has been debated for several months now. The council reviewed a few concept modifications at their Dec. 19 meeting and authorized a design with no bump-outs on a 3-2 vote.

