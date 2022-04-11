The Hollywood version of the Emmy Awards recognizing the best in television isn’t until September, but on April 1 there was a Waconia group on hand for the regional awards ceremony.
In Minneapolis, the Upper Midwest Emmy Foundation celebrated outstanding achievements of high school and college media students from across the region, and this year three Waconia High School students were nominated.
The nominees are: Richie Sturm for the short film “Friendly;” Benny Crowder for a commercial for Waconia Dodge; and Aidan Lynch for a promotion on Wildcat Media Productions, the WHS-based student production group.
“We didn’t win but it was great to be nominated and be there,” said Paul David, District 110 communications director and student advisor. He attended with nominee Richie Sturm while other students viewed via a watch party.
The regional Emmy event was held aptly at the Graduate Hotel in Minneapolis in the heart of the University of Minnesota campus.
Various Emmy events competitions are held annually throughout the calendar year, ranging from honoring nationally televised shows to regionally and locally produced programs. Each event has its own set of award categories, nominating and voting procedures, and rules regarding voting committees
