National Merit scholar honorees Cadence Peterson, Jack Gootzeit and Annabelle Herold are pictured. (Submitted photo)

Three Waconia High School seniors have recently been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program for achieving high scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which is taken by more than 1.5 million 11th graders each year.

Senior Jack Gootzeit is one of approximately 16,000 students across the nation who took the PSAT/NMSQT to be named a National Merit Semifinalist for 2023. Gootzeit will now have the opportunity to fulfill several requirements to be named a finalist in February and potentially earn one of the 7,500 National Merit scholarships that will be awarded next spring.

