Three Waconia High School seniors have recently been recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program for achieving high scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which is taken by more than 1.5 million 11th graders each year.
Senior Jack Gootzeit is one of approximately 16,000 students across the nation who took the PSAT/NMSQT to be named a National Merit Semifinalist for 2023. Gootzeit will now have the opportunity to fulfill several requirements to be named a finalist in February and potentially earn one of the 7,500 National Merit scholarships that will be awarded next spring.
Seniors Cadence Peterson and Annabelle Herold have both been named National Merit Commended Students for 2023, meaning they placed in the top 3 percent of students who took the PSAT/NMSQT. About 34,000 Commended Students are recognized throughout the nation each year for their exceptional academic promise.
“We are incredibly proud of Jack, Cadence and Annabelle for being recognized by the National Merit Scholarship Program,” said WHS Principal Paul Sparby. “These honors are a testament to not only their personal dedication and hard work toward their academic studies, but also the rigorous academic programs and dedicated teachers we have here at Waconia Public Schools.”
All three students plan to attend college next year. Gootzeit plans to study chemistry, Peterson computer science, and Herold expects to study biochemistry and Spanish.
