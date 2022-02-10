The Waconia Chamber of Commerce annual meeting on Jan. 27 was also a platform for a state of the city address from Waconia leaders Kent Bloudek, Shane Fineran and Justin Sorensen.
Mayor Bloudek noted that the hiring of a new city administrator, Fineran and new fire chief Sorensen were key actions taken by the city in 2021. He also highlighted the city’s near-record housing and commercial growth, with Waconia now surpassing 13,000 in population, a 20 percent increase over the past 10 years.
Compare that to the community’s population of 1,700 when the Waconia Chamber had its origins 60 years ago.
The growth flurry coupled with challenges coming out of the pandemic has got the city focused on how it should handle services and address community needs going forward, Fineran said. He pointed to strategic planning sessions city council and staff are about to have to develop an updated vision and priorities for the city.
Fineran also highlighted two major upcoming projects that have been featured on these pages: One, the Inclusive Playground being planned for Waterford Park, with construction expected to begin in July; and two, major downtown infrastructure improvements planned for Main Street in 2023-2024.
Fineran encouraged the downtown business community to get involved in the project in advance by identifying any issues like parking, trouble spots, or needs through the city website waconia.org.
Meanwhile, Sorensen introduced himself as the new fire chief, appointed last fall, and shared an update on the proposed new fire station that will replace the outdated existing facility on South Maple Street. The new station is targeted for 10th Street on what’s known as the Sudheimer property, and the city recently retained Kraus-Anderson as construction manager and BKV Group to provide architect services as plans move forward.
