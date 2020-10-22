The Waconia City Council will enlist an executive search firm to help select its next city administrator.
Current administrator Susan Arntz announced Sept. 25 that she has accepted the Mankato city manager position following the retirement of that city’s long-time administrator Pat Hentges. The Waconia council formally accepted her resignation at its Oct. 5 meeting, recognizing Arntz for her nearly 20 years of service to the city.
Council members also agreed to issue a request for proposals for a recruiter to help search for Arntz’s successor. The average cost for an executive search is $20,000-$22,000.
Arntz will start with the city of Mankato at the end of November. Her last day in Waconia is Nov. 20.
While recruitment plans are being laid, council members agreed that the actual search and selection should wait until a new city council is in place early next year.
As a reminder, two council positions are up for election this fall. In Ward 1, Steve Hebeisen and Randy Sorensen are running for the council spot held by Marc Carrier, who chose not to seek re-election. In Ward 2, Carl Pierson is challenging incumbent Charles Erickson. Mayor Kent Bloudek and at-large councilman Peter Leo are running unopposed.
