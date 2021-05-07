After a virtual graduation ceremony in 2020, current plans call for in indoor ceremony for 2021 graduating seniors on Sunday, May 30, 1 p.m., back in the Waconia High School gym.
In a letter to parents, retiring WHS Principal Mark Fredericksen said the ceremony will be a ticketed event limited to 2021 graduates and parents only. Like last year, commencement also will be live-streamed for those to watch at home.
“As with all of our plans the last 14 months, graduation plans are subject to change based on changing COVID-19 restrictions or state requirements,” Fredericksen said. More information will be shared as plans are finalized.
“We are working to provide all of our students, but especially our seniors, as normal a spring as possible,” he said.
While this will be Fredericksen’s last commencement address, he says he’s not going to make it about him.
“It’s about the kids,” he said. “These seniors have been through so much they deserve their day.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.