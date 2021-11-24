Show choir 2020 Bloomington.jpg

Waconia show choirs perform in Bloomington in 2020. (Submitted photo)

Waconia’s 2020-2021 Show Choir season was restricted to one stage and a limited audience due to the pandemic. This year, student performers are back to live shows and a full slate of competitions starting with Premier Night on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at the Waconia High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets go on sale Dec. 1.

The evening includes opening performances for the full family of Waconia Show Choirs. Show times 5 p.m., 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.

First show features Pulse, Current and Power Company. The second and third shows are Shockwave, Current, Power Company

Tickets are $15 adults/$8 students and seniors. There will also be a silent auction occurring in the WHS cafeteria outside of the PAC. Advance-sale tickets go on sale Dec. 1 on the website www.waconiachoirs.org. Seats can be reserved through the ticketing system.

Tickets also will be sold at the door, but seats will be limited after advance online sales are complete.

The Show Choir competition season begins in January with the schedule as follows:

Jan. 8 - Viterbo University, La Crosse (Power Company only at this one)

Jan. 15 - Sioux Falls Jefferson, S.D.

Jan. 22 - Milton, Wisc.

Jan. 29 - Bloomington Kennedy

Feb. 5 - Lincoln, Neb.

Feb. 12 - North Saint Paul

Feb. 19 - Waconia Star Power

March 4-5 - Waconia Show Choir Spectacular

