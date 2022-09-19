Persistent.
That might be the best word to describe the volunteers and members of the Waconia Area Senior Center.
The center is celebrating its seventh anniversary later this month, and those years have been marked with persistence throughout -- from early organizers in establishing the senior center, efforts to find a permanent home, location changes during the pandemic, and work to sustain center activities week to week.
While many community senior programs have paid coordinators, senior center board of directors member Barbara Brooks stresses that Waconia’s exists largely because of volunteers.
The Waconia Area Senior Center is open every Wednesday and Thursday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at City Hall, 202 South Vine St., for coffee, treats, card games, socializing and special events.
While all seniors from Waconia and surrounding communities are welcome, a core group of some 15-20 seniors are the ones who routinely visit each week, although ranks swell for special events and some newcomers have joined over the past year.
Cards and bingo are always popular, and the people at the senior center are friendly and welcoming, participants comment. For newcomers to Waconia, the senior center has been a good way to meet people and get acquainted, they say.
The local senior center had its origins in Freshwater Community Church where it met for almost three years. In February 2019, the Waconia city council authorized a project to finish about 2,800 feet of space in city hall in response to a request from the center’s board of directors for a dedicated location to expand opportunities for seniors. The space has a kitchenette, large meeting area and room for storage.
The move to a permanent home also means that volunteers don’t have to set up and take down every week, although during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic with city hall access limited seniors found themselves meeting outdoors at City Square Park or at the Legion building.
Now that they are back at city hall, Brooks said volunteers are constantly working to expand the senior center’s reach and attract new participants. The center also welcomes other groups interested in using the facility, such as quilt clubs, book clubs, knitting clubs, craft groups, and others. Volunteers also are looking for individuals interested in helping coordinate senior center operations and activities.
They have been scheduling events outside to attract members, like trips to Coney Island with a historian, and next Thursday, Sept. 22, a field trip to an apple orchard near Winsted.
The senior center also hosts musical entertainment, pot-lucks and practical programs to assist seniors, like a fire extinguisher demonstration and practice to be held next Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The Waconia Area Senior Center marks its 7th anniversary the following Wednesday, Sept. 28, with a series of special activities from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local naturalist Jim Gilbert will be the featured speaker at 11 a.m. talking about “What’s happening outdoors now.” Noon lunch includes soup and salad for $5. Cards and games are scheduled from 1-2 p.m. followed by craft projects including rock sculptures and flower arranging.
There will be a door prize and prizes for winners of games. The celebration wraps up with cake and refreshments at 3 p.m.
“We want it to be festive. The center is for every senior in the area,” Brooks said.
Stop by the senior center to meet, connect, enjoy and pick up a current calendar. Contact Brenda at 952-442-4642 for more information.
