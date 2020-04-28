The Waconia School District will go to local voters this fall asking for their help in getting the district out of debt.
At a finance committee meeting last Thursday, April 23, the Waconia School Board agreed to pursue an operating levy to generate more revenue for the district. And Monday night at a work session, board members began to evaluate some dollar figures to present to voters.
The board and school administrators agree that seeking another operating levy is the only way to help extract the district from statutory operating debt (SOD) without making significant cuts to programs.
As reported previously, the district has a $6.4 million operating deficit, driven largely by a shortcoming in state funding due to a change in the state’s special education funding formula. As directed by Minnesota statute, the school board has come up with a SOD recovery plan to erase the deficit over the next few years. The plan outlines projections and assumptions around a number of variables including student enrollment growth, future state funding and other revenues, staffing and other expenditures, the level of savings through attrition, and contingencies that could include budget cuts and/or potential new revenues through sources like another operating levy.
“We’re still living with the reductions we made earlier,” said Superintendent Pat Devine, referring to over $1 million the school district cut from budgets in 2019. “Since then, we have negotiated some tough contracts, and it’s not sustainable to keep reducing maintenance, curriculum and other components of our education program. When class sizes are increased, supplies are reduced, programs are eliminated, and contracts are settled for less than area schools, staff will look to leave, excellence is jeopardized and families start to seek a better school, all resulting in a downward spiral in school excellence.”
The board did review potential additional savings at its latest finance committee meeting, on order of some $300,000, including attrition savings through retirements and some business support and software reductions.
“But we can’t strip it down to nothing,” said board member John Weinand expressing support for going out for another operating levy. Other board members agreed, with board member Jackie Johnson noting, “The district has done our due diligence and will be pushing for the right level of funding to remove the operating debt and maintain excellence as best we can.”
Board members agree the operating levy will be “tough sell” following another levy approved just two years ago and in the face of harsh economic conditions emerging around the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We will be looking at some pretty painful cuts in the next couple of years if we don’t get this levy,” said board member Ken Varble. “Let’s let the voters decide.”
Discussion Monday evening focused on a range of levy dollar numbers to consider presenting to voters -- $300 per student at a minimum to remove the district from SOD for now, possibly up to $425. A $300-$400 per pupil figure could generate some $1.4 million to $1.9 million in revenue, although those numbers aren’t firm yet.
Next steps will to be to explore the effects of each dollar increment on the SOD model, the impact on average household property taxes, and consider levy strategies to convince voters. The board discussed generally trying to limit tax impact to no greater than $20 per month on a $300,000 home.
The next finance committee meeting is Monday, May 4, however, the board doesn’t have to identify a firm levy number until August to get the referendum on the ballot this fall.
