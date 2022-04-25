There were nearly 250 school shootings in the U.S. last year. Unfortunately, the incidents have become as common to school nomenclature as homework or recess.
Thankfully, there have been none in Waconia, but there was a school shooting threat in Norwood Young America just two weeks ago although it was resolved without incident.
With the growing threats, schools have taken increasing precautions to control school access, identify potential crisis situations, and protect students and staff. School districts have developed safe school emergency response plans and conduct lockdown, evacuation and severe weather drills as part of those plans.
Now, Waconia Public Schools has employed a software tool called VOLO to mitigate a crisis involving an intruder, a hazard or a medical emergency.
Waconia is one of the first school districts in the Midwest to adopt and activate the tool, according to Paul David, district communications director. It has been rolled out and drilled in the schools over the past several weeks.
VOLO LLC is a provider of software communication tools specializing in emergency communications, business continuity and disaster recovery. The company is headquartered in Ormond Beach, Fla., and developed its critical emergency awareness program in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., school shooting in 2018 that killed 17 people and injured 17 others.
The program combines geo-fence technology and the company’s emergency communications expertise into a system to prevent and manage critical situations. It interconnects school staff and administration via their personal devices and computers.
VOLO helps bring everyone together in seconds during an emergency through voice, text, direct messaging and email pop-ups on computers.
Staff, administration and first responders are all working together through the app to mitigate a crisis as quickly as possible, keeping everyone as safe as possible, said School Superintendent Pat Devine.
The program features panic buttons for every employee and pinpoints employee locations within defined geo-fences, so VOLO can help identify where a threat or emergency is occurring and account for staff with a check-in feature that includes status updates and live chat. That even makes it a way of communicating with an individual or group of individuals in a lockdown situation.
In terms of a medical emergency, school administration can quickly recognize the call for help and identify where a person is located to direct assistance.
The Waconia schools’ VOLO app also is interconnected to local law enforcement and first responders. District 110 is working with Carver County Sheriff’s office, Waconia Fire, the city of Waconia, along with Ridgeview ambulance. First responders are being trained on the app and the goal is to host crisis drills in conjunction with first responders.
While VOLO smacks a bit of “big brother,” school officials note that staff participation is voluntary and detection ends outside the geo-fence or school grounds.
