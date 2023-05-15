Waconia High School senior Berit Fitzsimonds has been named the school’s 2023 recipient of the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Triple ‘A’ Award.

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple “A”) is a unique recognition program sponsored by the MSHSL. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who are active in fine arts and athletic activities. The purpose of this program is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts, as well as to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of the value of high school activities.

