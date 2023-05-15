Waconia High School senior Berit Fitzsimonds has been named the school’s 2023 recipient of the Minnesota State High School League’s (MSHSL) Triple ‘A’ Award.
Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts and Athletics Award (Triple “A”) is a unique recognition program sponsored by the MSHSL. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who are active in fine arts and athletic activities. The purpose of this program is to recognize and honor high school seniors who have excelled in the classroom, on the athletic field, and in fine arts, as well as to elevate academic standards and create greater awareness of the value of high school activities.
Berit Fitzsimonds, daughter of Geneva and Scott Fitzsimonds is a truly a transformational student leader in our WHS school community. Her humble and kind approach is a welcome addition to every program, classroom and community endeavor in which she partakes.
Berit has a vast array of accomplishments and accolades. Athletically, she has been heavily involved in softball and volleyball both as a player and referee/umpire. As a player, she has earned a volleyball letter and is a three-time letter winner in softball. She has also received the Spotlight on Scholarship Award in each of her participation opportunities. Academically, Berit’s strong work ethic is very apparent. She has achieved the A Honor Roll throughout her high school career and was named a WHS 2022 ExCEL Award winner. Berit challenges herself by taking Advanced Placement classes, PSEO courses and her determination has helped her maintain a solid 4.0 GPA all while participating in fine arts, sports, the National
Honor Society and the WHS Student Council. Berit shared that, while gaining wonderful volunteer experiences, which included serving as Student Council President, “I have learned how to put others’ needs before mine to better a community and how to effectively lead a group of people to success.”
As a well-rounded young adult, Berit shares her time and talents regularly with her community. Impressively, she has recorded more than 500 volunteer community service hours with her church, local senior centers, and area youth. She has mentored and coached youth in athletics, church events, and summer activities. A favorite volunteer activity is playing music for senior citizens in assisted living or memory facilities. She intentionally learns and plays music that residents are familiar with from childhood. She enjoys watching her listeners come alive as her music serves as a key to past memories for them. Berit truly personifies excellence in community, education, and leadership. As noted by a former teacher, “Berit is one of the strongest musicians I have ever had the pleasure of working with, but it is her kindness and strong work ethic that truly makes her such a strong leader.”
As the first freshman to be selected into the WHS Wind Ensemble, her musical abilities have profoundly impacted Waconia High School and the community at large. She regularly displays her leadership skills through participation in almost every extracurricular ensemble in high school (Pep Band, Jazz Band, Choir, and Pit Orchestra). Berit’s talents and steadfast dedication have earned her positions such as section leader, 1st chair, and being selected as a soloist within the Minnesota Music Educators
Association All-State Band, Minnesota Band Directors Association All-State Honor Band, Minnesota Junior Winds Symphonic Wind Ensemble, the Greater Twin Cities Youth Symphony (where she also was named the principal oboe player) and Honor Bands at various universities including the University of Minnesota. In 2022 Berit’s talents shined as she participated in the National Association for Music Education’s All National Concert Band! Waconia Band Director, Nick Hansberry shared this, “Berit may be a “once in career” type of student. Her musicianship and discipline to her craft is without a doubt in the top 1% of students that I have worked with…. Berit’s influence and energy is felt throughout the whole building.”
