Waconia Public Schools has announced that Erika Nesvig has accepted the position of Director of Educational Services. In this newly created position that consolidates responsibilities from the current Directors of Teaching & Learning and Technology, Nesvig will be charged with leading the development and implementation of K-12 curriculum, planning and facilitating staff development and technology integration opportunities, and overseeing K-12 standardized testing and assessment, among other duties. Nesvig will start her new role in Waconia on July 1.

“I’m excited to welcome Erika to our team here in Waconia,” Superintendent Brian Gersich said. “Her combination of instructional and leadership experience will be pivotal as we continue to develop, achieve and maintain an excellent academic program for the students of Waconia Public Schools.”

