Waconia Public Schools has announced that Erika Nesvig has accepted the position of Director of Educational Services. In this newly created position that consolidates responsibilities from the current Directors of Teaching & Learning and Technology, Nesvig will be charged with leading the development and implementation of K-12 curriculum, planning and facilitating staff development and technology integration opportunities, and overseeing K-12 standardized testing and assessment, among other duties. Nesvig will start her new role in Waconia on July 1.
“I’m excited to welcome Erika to our team here in Waconia,” Superintendent Brian Gersich said. “Her combination of instructional and leadership experience will be pivotal as we continue to develop, achieve and maintain an excellent academic program for the students of Waconia Public Schools.”
With 28 years of experience in public education, Nesvig has served in a variety of instructional and leadership roles in Washington state, Minnesota and Oregon. After serving as an elementary teacher for 18 years, she spent eight years as an elementary and middle school principal in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. Nesvig is currently finishing her second year as an elementary principal in McMinnville, Oregon.
In addition to her teaching and administrative experience, Nesvig has completed training in courageous principal leadership, adaptive schools, and cognitive coaching. She earned her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Concordia College, Moorhead, before earning both a master’s degree in educational leadership and her administrative license from Minnesota State University, Mankato.
“I’m excited to be joining Waconia Public Schools as the Director of Educational Services,” Nesvig said. “I know that Waconia is a high-performing district, and I look forward to collaborating with all staff to continue that level of excellence.”
