School District 110 is in transition with ISD 110 leadership taking on a new look next year.
School superintendent Pat Devine will retire at the end of the school year and the district’s human resources director Sonya Sailer departed last month for the HR director position in the Edina. On the heels of those departures, director of teaching and learning Kathy Oliphant and Dave Grandy, director of grounds and buildings, have announced their retirements, and finance director Todd Swanson has accepted a financial controller position with the Southwest Metro Intermediate District effective April 1.
The Waconia school board had a discussion at a work session on March 21 on hiring those replacements and how to handle other potential hires in the interim until a new superintendent is chosen.
The Minnesota School Board Association (MSBA) has been selected to conduct the new superintendent search. The position has been posted and an anonymous survey is now available for all stakeholders to fill out to provide input for the school board to consider in selecting the next superintendent. Respondents could include parents, students, school staff or community members. The survey is open until April 3 and is available online at isd110.org. Click on Superintendent Search.
Hard copies of the survey are also available at the district office, 512 Industrial Blvd. MSBA will summarize responses during a school board presentation.
To ensure all district stakeholders have access to accurate information regarding search processes and expectations, MSBA also will host a virtual question and answer session at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. The Zoom link will be posted that day on the website.
The search for other ISD 110 administrators also has begun and one has already been selected.
The new HR director position has been offered to Dr. Enid Schonewise, a school leader who comes from Westside Community Schools in Omaha, Neb., where she has served eight years as assistant superintendent and HR director. She also served 11 years as a principal at Papillion La Vista South High School in Papillion, Neb., and has previous experience as assistant principal, teacher and coach.
In other business Monday, the board held a short special meeting to approve a collective bargaining agreement for 2021-2023 for its custodial/maintenance employees. Terms of the agreement include step advancement and a 2 percent increase on the wage schedule for both years of the agreement, similar to settlements with other district employee groups.
Meanwhile, a board negotiating team is scheduled to meet with Waconia Education Association representatives next Tuesday on a teacher contract for 2021-2023. A tentative settlement had been reached last month, but fell just short of a two-thirds ratification vote by the full membership of teachers. If an impasse remains after the next meeting, the next step would be mediation.
