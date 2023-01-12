Departing school board members.JPG

Outgoing Waconia school board members Mike Bullis, Rachel Myers, Brian Rothstein and Jackie Johnson were recognized by the board for their service to the district. (Submitted photo)

The Waconia School Board certified the school district’s 2023 tax levy in the amount of just over $19.1 million at its Dec. 19 meeting.

The levy certification and “truth in taxation” public hearing is required annually by state statute to share information about school funding coming from district taxpayers for the next year. No one from the public was at the meeting.

