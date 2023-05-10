The Waconia West Carver Rotary Club is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring a foreign exchange student through the North Star Youth Exchange for the upcoming Waconia High School academic year. The club has been notified that its student would be arriving from Austria in August 2023 and staying through June 2024.
The club is now seeking potential host families that would be interested and excited to have the student stay in their homes as part of this international exchange. Typically, this program would select up to three (3) families that would each host the student for approximately 14-15 weeks per family. Interested families should reach out by contacting Ron Kolb at 952-380-7357.
Without the willingness and excitement of families who open their hearts and homes to students they have never met, the Rotary Youth Exchange Program would not exist. In an ever-changing world, it is important that we expose our children, our students and ourselves to new people and cultures. It is how we open our eyes to a global community that shares the same hopes and dreams that we do.
In the landscape of today, adults and children alike must learn about others and discover how people from all over the world share common hopes and dreams. What better way to do that than becoming a host family? A variety of family structures are perfect for being host families—small, big, with children, or no children. Similarities of cultures should be celebrated, and differences should be embraced because there is so much to learn from one another. Each side can act as teachers and ambassadors of their cultural background by answering questions, learning from each other and opening minds to new thoughts and experiences. No matter our age, we are all students of culture and life, which is why becoming a host family is so rewarding.
Rotarians believe in building peace in our world – one student at a time. In addition to hosting international exchange students in our community, we also sponsor local high school age youth with the opportunity to go abroad for a school year or as part of several summer exchange options. More information on Rotary Youth Exchange can be found at www.northstaryouthexchange.com
The Waconia West Carver club currently has over 40 active members committed to serving our community by utilizing our talents, treasures, and teamwork to achieve the Rotary Motto: “Service Above Self.” Rotary meets on Wednesday mornings at Island View Country Club. We hope you visit our club and learn more.
