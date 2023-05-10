The Waconia West Carver Rotary Club is pleased to announce that it is sponsoring a foreign exchange student through the North Star Youth Exchange for the upcoming Waconia High School academic year. The club has been notified that its student would be arriving from Austria in August 2023 and staying through June 2024.

The club is now seeking potential host families that would be interested and excited to have the student stay in their homes as part of this international exchange. Typically, this program would select up to three (3) families that would each host the student for approximately 14-15 weeks per family. Interested families should reach out by contacting Ron Kolb at 952-380-7357.

